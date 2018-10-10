Join me as I break down which of the week's televised fights are most interesting and why.

Crawford is one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world (maybe the top), a truly elite talent who has only been at welterweight since June…

Join me as I break down which of the week’s televised fights are most interesting and why.

Friday, October 12

6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET - Epix (The Contender)

TBD vs. TBD

Season 5 of The Contender continues with episode eight this week. It’s a well-made and entertaining show with a nice balance of boxing and getting to know the fighters as individuals (and, hence, caring more about how the fights play out).

7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - Estrella TV

Ferdinand Kerobyan (9-0, 5 KOs) vs. Rolando Mendivil (10-5, 3 KOs) - 8 rounds, super welterweight

Saturday, October 13

2:00pm PT/5:00pm ET - DAZN

Lewis Ritson (16-0, 10 KOs) vs. Francesco Patera (19-3, 7 KOs) - 12 rounds, lightweight

4:00pm PT/7:00pm ET - DAZN

Zolani Tete (27-3, 21 KOs) vs. Mikhail Aloyan (4-0) - 12 rounds, WBO world bantamweight title; Andrew Tabiti (16-0, 13 KOs) vs. Ruslan Fayfer (23-0, 16 KOs) - 12 rounds, cruiserweight

6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET - Facebook stream (https://www.facebook.com/GoldenBoyFN )

Angel Acosta (18-1, 18 KOs) vs. Abraham Rodriguez (23-1, 11 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBO world light flyweight title

7:30pm PT/10:30pm ET - ESPN

Terence Crawford (33-0, 24 KOs) vs. Jose Benavidez (27-0, 18 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBO world welterweight title; Shakur Stevenson (8-0, 4 KOs) vs. Viorel Simion (21-2, 9 KOs) - 10 rounds, featherweight

My pick this week is the main event on ESPN. Crawford is one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world (maybe the top), a truly elite talent who has only been at welterweight since June. Crawford has a litany of skills to list that combine to make him great, but one of the most important is his ability to punch while on the move. Most fighters struggle with that, and the rare modern boxer who can not only throw but punch effectively while moving typically has a strong advantage over opponents who cannot. “Bud” has a very quick mind and utilizes it and his excellent footwork to achieve superior positioning over his opponents, which allows him to land with accuracy and power—often before his foe even realizes what is happening. I expect Crawford to outbox Benavidez for as long as the contest lasts, and a knockout by Crawford is the most likely outcome due to Benavidez’s defensive flaws. Hopefully we’ll next see Crawford against the top welterweights who fight under the PBC banner.

Check out more of Caryn’s work at http://www.CarynATate.com and follow her on Twitter@carynatate