Katie Taylor is an Olympic gold medalist who won her first world title in her seventh professional fight…

Thursday, October 18

7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - ESPN2 / ESPN Deportes (undercard at 5:30pm PT/8:30pm ET - ESPN3)

Jason Quigley (14-0, 11 KOs) vs. Freddy Hernandez (34-9, 22 KOs) - 10 rounds, middleweight

Friday, October 19

6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET - Epix (The Contender)

TBD vs. TBD

Season 5 of The Contender continues with episode nine this week. The group of fighters has been pared down to the best of the best. Each week continues to offer action and exciting fights, and frequent moving moments as we get to know the boxers as human beings.

Saturday, October 20

11:30am PT/2:30pm ET - ESPN+

Anthony Yarde (16-0, 15 KOs) vs. Gabriel Sequeira (21-4, 15 KOs) - 10 rounds, light heavyweight

7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - DAZN

Demetrius Andrade (25-0, 16 KOs) vs. Walter Kautondokwa (17-0, 16 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBO world middleweight title; Tevin Farmer (26-4-1, 5 KOs) vs. James Tennyson (22-2, 18 KOs) - 12 rounds, IBF world super featherweight title; Katie Taylor (10-0, 5 KOs) vs. Cindy Serrano (27-5-3, 10 KOs) - 10 rounds, WBA lightweight world title

This is a good card, with three world titles on the line. Andrade is a tremendous fighter, and his original bout versus then-champion Billy Joe Saunders fell through due to Saunders’ positive drug test. Kautondokwa is a late replacement and a solid fighter—though he may not be up to the Andrade task.

My pick this week is the contest between Taylor and Serrano. Taylor is an Olympic gold medalist who won her first world title in her seventh professional fight. She displays outstanding athleticism and ring intelligence, though sometimes leaves herself a bit too open defensively while she’s delivering her offense.

Serrano is a good all-around fighter with a wealth of experience. She started as a pro in 2003 and has faced the likes of Layla McCarter, Anne Sophie Mathis, and Mikaela Lauren. It should be a terrific fight.

7:30pm PT/10:30pm ET - ESPN+ (undercard at 4:00pm PT/7:00pm ET - ESPN+)

Ryota Murata (14-1, 11 KOs) vs. Rob Brant (23-1, 16 KOs) - 12 rounds, middleweight (WBA “regular” title)

