Join me as I break down which of the week's televised fights are most interesting and why.

Perhaps the closest comparison on Jacobs’ résumé to Derevyanchenko’s style and amateur pedigree is Gennady Golovkin…

Join me as I break down which of the week’s televised fights are most interesting and why.

Friday, October 26

6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET - Epix (The Contender)

TBD vs. TBD

Season 5 of The Contender continues with episode ten this week. The group of fighters has been pared down to the best of the best. Each week continues to offer action and exciting fights, and frequent touching moments as we get to know the boxers as human beings.

Saturday, October 27

2:00pm PT/5:00pm ET - DAZN

John Ryder (26-4, 14 KOs) vs. Andrey Sirotkin (15-0, 4 KOs) - 12 rounds, super middleweight

7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - HBO

Daniel Jacobs (34-2, 29 KOs) vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko (12-0, 10 KOs) - 12 rounds, IBF world middleweight title; Alberto Machado (20-0, 16 KOs) vs. Yuandale Evans (20-1, 14 KOs) - 12 rounds, super featherweight; Heather Hardy (21-0, 4 KOs) vs. Shelly Vincent (23-1, 1 KO) - 10 rounds, WBO featherweight world title

The Jacobs vs. Derevyanchenko bout is one worthy of the vacant IBF world title. Thirty-one-year-old Jacobs is a top-shelf fighter in the division, with a multi-dimensional skillset and a strong amateur pedigree. He’s nearly six feet tall and boasts a 2.5” height and 5.5” reach advantage over Derevyanchenko.

More importantly, Jacobs has a lot of strengths skill-wise. He has good feet and can work while being mobile, utilizing his long jab to keep opponents at bay. He also packs a terrific punch, as proven by his high ratio of knockouts. Daniel frequently switches stances between orthodox and southpaw depending on what his foes show him. His ring intelligence is also a defining factor.

Derevyanchenko, a Ukraine native, amassed a stunning 390-20 record in the amateurs. While he’s only been a professional for four years, compared to Jacobs’ 11 years, Derevyanchenko has shown he has excellent abilities during that time. He has better lateral movement and overall footwork than many Eastern European-schooled fighters, and moves at the waist to present a difficult target. Similar to Jacobs, Derevyanchenko is a very good all-around fighter.

This is a somewhat difficult fight to call: for me it comes down to Jacobs’ proven abilities and résumé in the pros, pitted against Derevyanchenko’s amateur pedigree but as-yet-unproven professional abilities. The truth is, Derevyanchenko has not yet faced anyone of Jacobs’ caliber, while Jacobs has faced a few somewhat similar fighters to his opponent. Perhaps the closest comparison on Jacobs’ résumé to Derevyanchenko’s style and amateur pedigree is Gennady Golovkin, though I suspect Derevyanchenko may actually have better footwork and certainly has shown better defense than Golovkin has. So that poses some issues for Jacobs.

In Derevyanchenko’s bout versus Tureano Johnson in 2017, Johnson switched to southpaw at one point and was able to more consistently land on Derevyanchenko. The stance-switching seemed to throw the Ukranian for a loop. It’s possible that Jacobs could have good success from the southpaw stance.

Regardless of how it plays out, it’s a fantastic fight featuring two top-level fighters who both deserve their shot at the title.

8:00pm PT/11:00pm ET - DAZN

Regis Prograis (22-0, 19 KOs) vs. Terry Flanagan (33-1, 13 KOs) - 12 rounds, super lightweight; Ivan Baranchyk (18-0, 11 KOs) vs. Anthony Yigit (21-0-1, 7 KOs) - 12 rounds, IBF super lightweight world title

Check out more of Caryn’s work at http://www.CarynATate.com and follow her on Twitter@carynatate