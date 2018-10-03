What to Watch: October 4-7

By Caryn A. Tate on October 3, 2018
What to Watch: October 4-7
Join me as I break down which of the week's televised fights are most interesting and why.

Naoya “Monster” Inoue makes his WBSS debut this Sunday against former world champion Juan Carlos Payano…

Join me as I break down which of the week’s televised fights are most interesting and why.

Thursday, October 4
7:30pm/10:30pm ET - ESPN
Oscar Negrete (18-1, 7 KOs) vs. Joshua Franco (14-1, 7 KOs) - 10 rounds, bantamweight

Friday, October 5
6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET - Epix (The Contender)
TBD vs. TBD

Season 5 of The Contender continues with episode seven this week. It’s a surprisingly well-made and entertaining show with a nice balance of boxing and getting to know the fighters as individuals (and, hence, caring more about how the fights play out).

Saturday, October 6
6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET - DAZN
Jessie Vargas (28-2-1, 10 KOs) vs. Thomas Dulorme (24-3, 16 KOs) - 12 rounds, welterweight; Artur Beterbiev (12-0, 12 KOs) vs. Callum Johnson (17-0, 12 KOs) - 12 rounds, IBF light heavyweight world title; Jarrell Miller (21-0-1, 18 KOs) vs. Tomasz Adamek (53-5, 31 KOs) - 12 rounds, heavyweight

Vargas vs. Dulorme is an interesting fight between two top-notch welterweights who often don’t get the credit they deserve. Beterbiev vs. Johnson, while featuring two undefeated fighters, will likely be a showcase fight for the champion Beterbiev.

Sunday, October 7
1:00am PT/4:00am ET - DAZN
Naoya Inoue (16-0, 14 KOs) vs. Juan Carlos Payano (20-1, 9 KOs) - 12 rounds, bantamweight; Kiryl Relikh (22-2, 19 KOs) vs. Eduard Troyanovsky (27-1, 24 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBA super lightweight world title

Inoue looks to be one of the best fighters in the world, and he makes his World Boxing Super Series debut on Sunday against former world champion Payano. “Monster,” as Inoue is called, is one to keep an eye on.

Check out more of Caryn’s work at http://www.CarynATate.com and follow her on Twitter@carynatate

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Tags: naoya inoue juan carlos payano dazn oscar negrete joshua franco espn the contender epix Jessie Vargas Thomas Dulorme Artur Beterbiev callum johnson jarrell miller Tomasz Adamek kiryl relikh eduard troyanovsky caryn a. tate

Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Naoya Inoue

  • Juan Carlos Payano

Origin Zama Kanagawa Japan
Date of Birth(Age) 1993.04.10 (25)
Rated at Super Flyweight
W-L-D W8+L0+D0=8
Height 5 feet 4 inches
Reach 67 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2014.12.30 Omar Andres Narvaez 43-1-2 W(KO) 2/12
2014.09.05 Samartlek Kokietgym 17-4-0 W(TKO) 11/12
2014.04.06 Adrian Hernandez 29-2-1 W(TKO) 6/12
2013.12.06 Jerson Mancio 19-3-3 W(TKO) 5/12
2013.08.25 Ryoichi Taguchi 18-1-1 W(UD) 10/10
2013.04.16 Yuki Sano 17-2-4 W(TKO) 10/10

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record