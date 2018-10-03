Join me as I break down which of the week's televised fights are most interesting and why.

Naoya “Monster” Inoue makes his WBSS debut this Sunday against former world champion Juan Carlos Payano…

Thursday, October 4

7:30pm/10:30pm ET - ESPN

Oscar Negrete (18-1, 7 KOs) vs. Joshua Franco (14-1, 7 KOs) - 10 rounds, bantamweight

Friday, October 5

6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET - Epix (The Contender)

TBD vs. TBD

Season 5 of The Contender continues with episode seven this week. It’s a surprisingly well-made and entertaining show with a nice balance of boxing and getting to know the fighters as individuals (and, hence, caring more about how the fights play out).

Saturday, October 6

6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET - DAZN

Jessie Vargas (28-2-1, 10 KOs) vs. Thomas Dulorme (24-3, 16 KOs) - 12 rounds, welterweight; Artur Beterbiev (12-0, 12 KOs) vs. Callum Johnson (17-0, 12 KOs) - 12 rounds, IBF light heavyweight world title; Jarrell Miller (21-0-1, 18 KOs) vs. Tomasz Adamek (53-5, 31 KOs) - 12 rounds, heavyweight

Vargas vs. Dulorme is an interesting fight between two top-notch welterweights who often don’t get the credit they deserve. Beterbiev vs. Johnson, while featuring two undefeated fighters, will likely be a showcase fight for the champion Beterbiev.

Sunday, October 7

1:00am PT/4:00am ET - DAZN

Naoya Inoue (16-0, 14 KOs) vs. Juan Carlos Payano (20-1, 9 KOs) - 12 rounds, bantamweight; Kiryl Relikh (22-2, 19 KOs) vs. Eduard Troyanovsky (27-1, 24 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBA super lightweight world title

Inoue looks to be one of the best fighters in the world, and he makes his World Boxing Super Series debut on Sunday against former world champion Payano. “Monster,” as Inoue is called, is one to keep an eye on.

