Join me as I break down which of the week’s televised fights are most interesting and why.

Fighters like Hardy and Serrano continue to work hard and break down barriers, and it's good to see them get some of the limelight on DAZN

Friday, September 13

4:00pm PT/7:00pm ET - DAZN (USA) / Sky Sports (UK)

Devin Haney (22-0, 14 KOs) vs. Zaur Abdullaev (11-0 7 KOs) - 12 rounds, lightweight; Heather Hardy (22-0, 4 KOs) vs. Amanda Serrano (36-1-1, 27 KOs) - 10 rounds, WBO world featherweight title

Heather Hardy won the WBO title in her last fight against Shelly Vincent nearly a year ago. She’ll be defending it on Friday against one of the best fighters in the world, Amanda Serrano, who is a seven-division world champion. That is a feat that only a handful of boxers have ever been able to accomplish, and is bested only by Manny Pacquiao, an eight-division world title holder. Serrano has won world titles at the following weights: 115, 118, 122, 126, 130, 135, and 140. This bout against Hardy is at the 126 (featherweight) limit.

Hardy is undefeated and a proven champion in boxing. She deserves a fight like this, on a bigger stage for women’s boxing than we normally see. She’s more than earned the right to be there and defend her title in style.

Serrano is technically a fantastic fighter, a southpaw with excellent timing, speed, foot placement, and overall boxing ability. She, too, has more than earned the right to be on a bigger stage in boxing. If she were a man, she would be a superstar having accomplished what she has and displaying the types of skills that she has.

Regardless, fighters like Hardy and Serrano continue to work hard and break down barriers, and it’s good to see them get some of the limelight on DAZN. It should be a highly entertaining bout as both fighters are more than happy to bring the action.

Saturday, September 14

4:00pm PT/7:00pm ET - DAZN (Munguia vs. Allotey undercard)

4:30pm PT/7:30pm ET - ESPN+

Tyson Fury (28-0-1, 20 KOs) vs. Otto Wallin (20-0, 1 NC, 13 KOs) - 12 rounds, heavyweight; Emanuel Navarrete (28-1, 24 KOs) vs. Juan Miguel Elorde (28-1, 15 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBO world super bantamweight title; Jose Pedraza (26-2, 13 KOs) vs. Jose Zepeda (30-2, 25 KOs) - 10 rounds, lightweight

6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET - DAZN

Jaime Munguia (33-0, 26 KOs) vs. Patrick Allotey (40-3, 30 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBO world junior middleweight title; Ryan Garcia (18-0, 15 KOs) vs. Avery Sparrow (10-1, 3 KOs) - 10 rounds, lightweight; Franchon Crews-Dezurn (5-1, 2 KOs) vs. Alejandra Jimenez (12-0-1, 9 KOs) - 10 rounds, WBC world super middleweight title

WBC world champion Crews-Dezurn had an accomplished amateur career, winning the National Championships eight times as well as the National Golden Gloves. She won her world title one year ago against Maricela Cornejo in an impressive, one-sided shutout (despite the fact that one judge somehow managed to score the fight a draw). Crews-Dezurn has some very good boxing skills and seems to be improving already as a professional.

Jimenez, undefeated and seemingly sporting power based on her KO ratio, is a good fighter who uses her height (5’11”) to her advantage for the most part. But her limited experience may put her in bad spots against the more seasoned Crews-Dezurn: Jimenez tends to lean in and reach when throwing her punches, and she seems content to wait on her opponent. Still, she has been effectively aggressive so far in her career and she does have decent footwork. It promises to be a very good fight, likely with a lot of action.

