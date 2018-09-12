Join me as I break down which of the week's televised fights are most interesting and why.

Join me as I break down which of the week’s televised fights are most interesting and why.

Thursday, September 13

5:00pm PT/8:00pm ET - ESPN2

Pablo Cesar Cano (30-7-1, 21 KOs) vs. Ruslan Madiev (12-0, 5 KOs) - 10 rounds, super lightweight; Maricela Cornejo (12-2, 2 KOs) vs. Franchon Crews (3-1, 1 KO) - 10 rounds, WBC super middleweight world title

Friday, September 14

6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET - Epix (The Contender)

TBD vs. TBD

Season 5 of The Contender continues with episode four this week. It’s a surprisingly well-done and entertaining show with a nice balance of boxing and getting to know the fighters as individuals (and, hence, caring more about how the fights play out).

If your television provider doesn’t offer EPIX, you can go to www.epix.com and sign up for an online subscription.

7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - ESPN

Jose Ramirez (22-0, 16 KOs) vs. Antonio Orozco (27-0, 17 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBC super lightweight world title

Saturday, September 15

5:00pm PT/8:00pm ET - HBO PPV

Saul Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) vs. Gennady Golovkin (38-0-1, 34 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBA/WBC middleweight world titles

My pick this week is the rematch between Canelo and GGG. It features two of the best middleweights in the world, and though the promotion has been sorely lacking for this bout, it should be a great match regardless of how it plays out simply because of the level it’s being contested at and the styles involved.

Last September, I was ringside for the first bout that ended in a draw. While many felt Golovkin did enough to win, the draw result was not a problem for most who were scoring the fight round-by-round (as the judges do). And going by feel (not round-by-round scoring), neither fighter really pulled away from the other or distinguished himself as the winner.

Like in most rematches, the way Canelo-GGG 2 will go is largely dependent on which fighter can make the better adjustments. Canelo and Golovkin have already seen each other once for 12 rounds, so can either man surprise the other with something new? Can either boxer find another level and make the other struggle to keep up?

Golovkin is very good at what he does. He utilizes pressure and thudding power to wear his opponents down. It has often worked, but against truly top level opposition it has not: when he faced Daniel Jacobs in March 2017, I and many others felt Jacobs won that bout. Last September, against Canelo, even if one felt that Golovkin won the fight, he did not win it going away. Some feel Golovkin is slipping due to age; personally, I feel it has more to do with the opposition level. When GGG faced junior middleweight Vanes Martirosyan in May of this year, he looked like his usual destructive self.

Alvarez showed a whole new facet to his game last year when facing Golovkin for the first time: he used beautiful footwork to box around the ring, sometimes to very good effect, sometimes not as much (namely when he chose to stay on the ropes…although he dodged many of Golovkin’s punches while there, it’s not a good look, particularly in a tight fight and certainly not when you’re using a new style that judges haven’t seen you employ before). Previously, his footwork was just so-so, and many pundits felt that was Alvarez’s chief weakness in the ring. That can’t really be said anymore, and Canelo should be credited for adding a whole new wrinkle to his skillset. At 27 years old (at the time), it’s a phenomenal achievement for any fighter.

Alvarez is, simply, the more versatile fighter. Golovkin, at age 36 and after 39 fights, doesn’t appear to have more in his toolbox than what we’ve seen (which, again, is tremendous). Canelo’s footwork clearly troubled GGG several times throughout their first contest, as did the body work when he chose to use it. While it’s boxing, which means anything can happen, I expect Alvarez to outbox Golovkin and win the decision. If Canelo goes to the body as much as he’s said he will, it is possible he stops GGG.

