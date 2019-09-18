Join me as I break down which of the week’s televised fights are most interesting and why.

While the main event is a stay busy fight for Quillin, it’s understandable considering his multiple stops and starts over the past several months…

Thursday, September 19

2:00pm PT/5:00pm ET - DAZN

Orlando Fiordigiglio (31-2, 13 KOs) vs. Sam Eggington (26-6, 15 KOs) - 10 rounds, super welterweight

Friday, September 20

7:30pm PT/10:30pm ET - Showtime

Michael Dutchover (13-0, 10 KOs) vs. Thomas Mattice (14-1-1, 10 KOs) - 10 rounds, lightweight; Ruben Villa (16-0, 5 KOs) vs. Enrique Vivas (17-0, 9 KOs) - 10 rounds, featherweight; Brandun Lee (15-0, 13 KOs) vs. Milton Arauz (10-1-1, 5 KOs) - 8 rounds, welterweight

ShoBox continues to bring fans matches involving up-and-coming, hungry fighters. Typically they do a good job of making fights that are on a relatively even level—something I wish we saw more of in the sport.

Saturday, September 21

5:30pm PT/8:30pm ET - FS2 (Quillin vs. Angulo undercard)

6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET - Golden Boy Fight Night Facebook Page

Joseph Diaz Jr. (29-1, 15 KOs) vs. Jesus Cuadro (18-5, 14 KOs) - 12 rounds, super featherweight

7:30pm PT/10:30pm ET - FS1 / FOX Deportes

Peter Quillin (34-1-1, 23 KOs) vs. Alfredo Angulo (25-7, 21 KOs) - 10 rounds, super middleweight; Chris Colbert (12-0, 4 KOs) vs. Miguel Beltran Jr. (33-7, 22 KOs) - 10 rounds, lightweight; Terrel Williams (18-0, 13 KOs) vs. Thomas Dulorme (24-3-1, 16 KOs) - 10 rounds, welterweight; Jesus Ramos (10-0, 9 KOs) vs. Rickey Edwards (12-3, 3 KOs) - 10 rounds, super lightweight

While the main event is a stay busy fight for Quillin at this point in Angulo’s career, it’s understandable considering the multiple stops and starts for “Kid Chocolate” over the past several months. His last fight in April against Caleb Truax ended in a no decision due to a cut on Truax caused by an accidental headbutt. The two were set to rematch but that got canceled when Truax suffered an injury in training.

We also have the talented young Chris Colbert on the undercard, who faces a highly experienced fighter in Miguel Beltran Jr. The 22-year-old Colbert is a well-rounded fighter on his way up, and it’s good to see his level of opposition steadily improving.

