AJ is the unified heavyweight champion, making a mandatory defense against Povetkin.

Friday, September 21

6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET - Epix (The Contender)

TBD vs. TBD

Season 5 of The Contender continues with episode five this week. It’s a surprisingly well-made and entertaining show with a nice balance of boxing and getting to know the fighters as individuals (and, hence, caring more about how the fights play out).

If your television provider doesn’t offer EPIX, you can go to LINKwww.epix.com and sign up for an online subscription.

9:45pm ET/PT - Showtime

Jon Fernandez (16-0, 14 KOs) vs. O’Shaquie Foster (13-2, 8 KOs) - 10 rounds, super featherweight

Saturday, September 22

1:30pm PT/4:30pm ET - DAZN (US) / Sky Sports (UK)

Anthony Joshua (21-0, 20 KOs) vs. Alexander Povetkin (34-1, 24 KOs) - 12 rounds, IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight world titles

Here is my pick this week. It’s just a shame it’s hiding behind yet another paywall in the U.S.—the last thing the sport needs. DAZN does offer a one-month free trial if one is so inclined.

Joshua is the unified heavyweight champion, making a mandatory defense against Povetkin. While Povetkin appears to have slipped in the last few years, he is still a top contender in the division. Most importantly, Joshua getting this mandatory out of the way will hopefully clear the way for a bout versus the winner of Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury in the near future. After all, the goal should always be an undisputed world champion in each division, right?

