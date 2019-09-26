Spence and Porter both have a lot of dog. They’ll both no doubt need that on Saturday.

Friday, September 27

12:00pm PT/3:00pm ET - ESPN+

Daniel Dubois (12-0, 11 KOs) vs. Ebenezer Tetteh (19-0, 16 KOs) - 12 rounds, heavyweight; Nicola Adams (5-0, 3 KOs) vs. Maria Salinas (21-7-3, 7 KOs) - 10 rounds, WBO world flyweight title

Saturday, September 28

4:30pm PT/7:30pm ET - FS1 (Spence vs. Porter undercard)

6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET - FOX pay-per-view

Errol Spence Jr. (25-0, 21 KOs) vs. Shawn Porter (30-2-1, 17 KOs) - 12 rounds, IBF/WBC world welterweight titles; Anthony Dirrell vs. David Benavidez - 12 rounds, WBC world super middleweight title; Mario Barrios (24-0, 16 KOs) vs. Batyr Akhmedov (7-0, 6 KOs) - 12 rounds, super lightweight; Josesito Lopez (36-8, 19 KOs) vs. John Molina Jr. (30-8, 24 KOs) - 10 rounds, welterweight

This is an excellent pay-per-view card, with Dirrell vs. Benavidez likely to provide tons of action as well as high-level skill; and Barrios vs. Akhmedov should be a coming out party for the winner, putting him first in line for the WBA world title (held by Regis Prograis). Lopez vs. Molina promises to be all action too. If you’re going to do a pay-per-view card, this is a good example of how to do it.

Spence vs. Porter is the sort of fight fans want to see. It checks all the boxes: it’s two legitimate world champions, still in their primes, who are both extremely talented boxers. Importantly, they both have a lot of dog. They’ll both no doubt need that on Saturday.

The bookies list Spence as a significant betting favorite, but when asked, fighters and trainers have stated they expect this title unification to be closely contested. Most do favor Spence to win, but those who practice or have taught the craft have made it clear they expect it to be a close and difficult fight.

I tend to agree.

Spence is undefeated in 25 fights, a 2012 U.S. Olympian, and has shown well-rounded boxing ability since he won his title against Kell Brook in 2017. Add to that his obviously heavy hands and we see why many in the mainstream meda—and the oddsmakers—are so heavily favoring him in this bout.

“The Truth” has earned the aura surrounding him. In fact, he’s a much better boxer than he gets credit for even now. A lot of people tend to only talk about his finishing ability; but the Dallas fighter shows tremendous ring IQ, work rate, foot placement, and doggedness. His intelligence in the ring shows up in his ability to set and spring traps against his opponents, and his positioning in the ring is among the very best in the sport. He tends to be at an angle that benefits him and not his opponent at almost all times. With his volume, he overwhelms his opponents with his pressure both via punches and the aforementioned foot placement.

Porter has two losses, both very narrow, to Kell Brook and Keith Thurman when they were still in their primes. He also has an impressive amateur background, having defeated the likes of Oleskandr Usyk and Demetrius Andrade in the amateurs at 165 pounds.

“Showtime” has also shown the ability to fight in a variety of styles, his favorite being the grinding “buzzsaw” where he wears his foe down on the inside; but he has also shown the ability to outbox his opponents when it works to his advantage, as he did against southpaw Devon Alexander (when Alexander was a world champion and thought of very highly) and Cuban Yordenis Ugas most recently. Outboxing a Cuban is no small feat. Porter is a two-time world champion whose high-level skills have always been largely overlooked, for whatever reason, by some in the mainstream media.

It is often said that “styles make fights” (though many times it seems the true meaning of that slogan has been lost). With Spence vs. Porter, I expect the old adage to be proven right; the fight will likely remind people exactly why styles make fights.

Spence has a very fundamentally sound style, one that might be called a boxer-puncher. He doesn’t do anything flashy, but he works hard, works behind the jab, and tends to follow it up with a left hand and right hook. He keeps his feet in good position as mentioned above, and he’s an excellent body puncher. Spence is intelligent in the ring and is great at getting and staying ahead of his opponent mentally. That ability is always a sure sign of an excellent fighter.

Particularly when employing his buzzsaw style, Porter is a tremendously difficult fighter to deal with in the ring. He has underrated, athletic footwork that helps him cut distance quickly, and his use of feints is great. Because of the pressure, high intensity, and work rate he utilizes, Porter tends to overwhelm his opponents and gets them off their game. His whole intent is to throw them off and make them fight his fight. The majority of the time, he’s been able to do that; not only are his opponents pulled into Porter’s fight, they often seem shocked, as if they’re thinking, “I prepared for him, but this is not what I expected!” Porter’s opponents often seem to falter mentally just as much as they do physically. Most modern fighters are not taught to fight on the inside, or even deal with a true inside fighter, and it shows when Porter is grinding his opponents down in the ring.

Spence seems to put on a lot of weight between fights and has to cut a lot prior to a bout. Porter stays in good shape year-round. That could play a significant role in the outcome of the fight—provided Porter goes to the body early and often. If he doesn’t go downstairs, Spence has proven he has excellent stamina otherwise.

Porter has a longer, more impressive résumé, having fought seven champions or former champions. Spence has faced three. That experience could matter as well.

Spence is a highly accurate puncher, while Porter tends to swarm with less accurate shots. This could matter too, particularly if Spence is able to land flush punches. On the other hand, if Spence lands good shots but Porter keeps coming anyway, how will Errol deal with that? As a puncher, he’s used to putting guys down. Sometimes when a puncher faces a top opponent who doesn’t get put down, or at least doesn’t stay there, it does something to the puncher’s confidence.

We’ve never seen Spence in with a fighter like Porter, and if Shawn uses smart pressure and roughness on the inside, it remains to be seen how Errol deals with that. As Porter told me last week, “Everyone has allowed him to be comfortable.” That is true, and again, it comes down to style in addition to skill level. Still, it is possible that Porter does his best to make Spence uncomfortable but Errol is able to ride the wave thanks to his good fundamentals and cool head, and may be able to maintain his preferred range and volume anyway. We’ll have to see.

Regardless, I suspect both fighters will have to dig very deep and may leave part of their primes in the ring on Saturday night.

The bottom line is that this is a relatively even fight head-to-head. If either fighter clearly beats the other, it would be a surprise and the winner should have accolades heaped upon him for the rest of his career. I suspect, though, that it will be a tight fight with lots of back-and-forth, and one fighter will come out on top for a close decision.

