Join me as I break down which of the week's televised fights are most interesting and why.

My pick this week is the fight between Victor Ortiz and John Molina Jr., and the undercard should have some fireworks too…

Friday, September 28

DAZN (US) / ITN (UK)

George Groves (28-3, 20 KOs) vs. Callum Smith (24-0, 17 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBA super middleweight world title

6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET - Epix (The Contender)

TBD vs. TBD

Season 5 of The Contender continues with episode six this week. It’s a surprisingly well-made and entertaining show with a nice balance of boxing and getting to know the fighters as individuals (and, hence, caring more about how the fights play out).

7:30pm PT / 10:30pm ET - ESPN+

Jose Uzcategui (27-2, 23 KOs) vs. Ezequiel Maderna (26-4, 16 KOs) - 10 rounds, super middleweight

10:00pm ET/PT - Showtime

Devin Haney (19-0, 13 KOs) vs. Juan Carlos Burgos (33-2-2, 21 KOs) - 10 rounds, lightweight

Saturday, September 29

6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET - Facebook Watch (https://www.facebook.com/GoldenBoyFN/)

Jorge Linares (44-4, 27 KOs) vs. Abner Cotto (23-3, 12 KOs) - 10 rounds, super lightweight

Sunday, September 30

6pm PT/9pm ET - FS1 & FOX Deportes

Victor Ortiz (32-6-3, 25 KOs) vs. John Molina Jr. (30-7, 24 KOs) - 12 rounds, welterweight

My pick this week is this fun main event between Ortiz and Molina, and the undercard should have some fireworks too.

Both Ortiz and Molina are former world champions who may be on the back end of their careers, so it feels like a relatively even fight. Ortiz was once considered a rising star, a golden boy of the sport, while Molina has always been something of an underdog who has often surprised his naysayers. It should be an interesting match-up with plenty of action.

Check out more of Caryn's work at http://www.CarynATate.com and follow her on Twitter@carynatate