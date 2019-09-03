What to Watch: September 5

By Caryn A. Tate on September 3, 2019
Join me as I break down which of the week’s televised fights are most interesting and why.

Hovhannisyan and Manzanilla are both former world title challengers, with Manzanilla having lost to WBC world champion Rey Vargas in his last outing…

Thursday, September 5
7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - Golden Boy Fight Night Facebook page / RingTV.com
Azat Hovhannisyan (17-3, 14 KOs) vs. Franklin Manzanilla (18-5, 17 KOs) - super bantamweight

It’s a light week for boxing, but with only one event happening I’ll be watching! Hovhannisyan and Manzanilla are both former world title challengers, with Manzanilla having lost to WBC world champion Rey Vargas in his last outing in February; Hovhannisyan lost to Vargas as well back in May 2018.

