Join me as I break down which of the week’s televised fights are most interesting and why.

Friday, September 7

6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET - Epix (The Contender)

TBD vs. TBD

The raw and intriguing reality series continues this week, where we’ll see two more fighters face one another for the chance to continue in the tournament.

Saturday, September 8

4:00am PT/7:00am ET - ESPN+

Tim Tszyu (10-0, 8 KOs) vs. Jesus Cornejo (19-3, 18 KOs) - 10 rounds, super welterweight

12:00pm PT/3:00pm ET - Sky Sports (UK) / DAZN Free Streaming (US)

Amir Khan (32-4, 20 KOs) vs. Samuel Vargas (29-3-2, 14 KOs) - 12 rounds, super welterweight

Catch the undercard and the main event for free on DAZN’s Twitter (https://twitter.com/DAZN_USA?s=03) or Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/DAZNUSA/) accounts.

6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET - Showtime

Danny Garcia (34-1, 20 KOs) vs. Shawn Porter (28-2-1, 17 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBC welterweight world title; Adam Kownacki (17-0, 14 KOs) vs. Charles Martin (25-1-1, 23 KOs) - 10 rounds, heavyweight; Yordenis Ugas (22-3, 11 KOs) vs. Cesar Barrionuevo (34-3-2, 24 KOs) - 12 rounds, welterweight

My pick this week is the main event of this Premier Boxing Champions card from Brooklyn, New York. Both Garcia and Porter are former world champions who are fighting for another title on Saturday: the WBC belt, vacated by an injured Keith Thurman, who holds decision victories over both fighters.

Garcia’s best asset is his timing, which he combines with solid counterpunching. When an opponent is there for his counters, he takes advantage, such as his bouts with Lucas Matthysse and Amir Khan. He has struggled with fighters who are mobile, throw a lot of punches, or who don’t provide him with ample opportunities for counters, such as Keith Thurman, Mauricio Herrera, and Brandon Rios earlier this year.

Porter is probably most known for his inside work and his ability to pressure and wear down his opponents. He has a tremendous work rate, and highly underrated footwork and speed that he uses effectively to surprise and outwork his opponents. Even against world level opponents, like Keith Thurman, Andre Berto, and Devon Alexander, Porter consistently applies pressure (both mental and physical) that wears on his foes and pulls them into his fight. The only time in recent years that an opponent was able to avoid being caught up in Shawn’s type of fight was when he faced Kell Brook back in 2014. Brook clinched consistently throughout the bout to break up Porter’s momentum, and the referee allowed it.

It’s a brilliant match, and while neither fighter is upside down, I expect Shawn Porter to utilize his quick feet and savage pressure style to perplex Danny Garcia and win a decision.

6:45pm PT/9:45pm ET - HBO

Juan Francisco Estrada (36-3, 25 KOs) vs. Felipe Orucuta (36-4, 30 KOs) - 12 rounds, super flyweight; Donnie Nietes (41-1-4, 23 KOs) vs. Aston Palicte (24-2, 20 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBO super flyweight world title; Kazuto Ioka (22-1, 13 KOs) vs. McWilliams Arroyo (17-3, 14 KOs) - 12 rounds, super flyweight

