A good weekend of boxing, but for many it felt like a week where boxers were preparing themselves for bigger fights down the line. So we look at what the big fighters from the weekend should be doing next.

Terence Crawford: Crawford proved himself to be one of the best boxers in the world this weekend with a dominant victory over Jeff Horn to win the WBO World Title. The fight everyone wants to see is Crawford vs. Errol Spence. Spence defends his belt this weekend and if he wins impressively and mentions Crawford, the hype machine may well turn up a notch. With big fights like this they tend to have to marinate though. Manny Pacquaio has been a strongly rumored named if he can come through Matthysse but he may look at the Lomachenko bout instead. PBC have a number of welterweight fighters and when trying to build the Spence fight they may see it as an investment to have him take on Shawn Porter or Danny Garcia.

Leo Santa Cruz: The Mexican won another great fight with Abner Mares, meaning he has won both their contests. The bout that makes the most sense is Carl Frampton. They have split two fights, both intriguing contests and it was always suggested Santa Cruz agreed to a third fight if he won the second. Another option is the Al Haymon managed wonder kid Tugstsogt Nyambayar. This would be a huge risk for Santa Cruz and probably not the biggest reward. Jesus Rojas is the interim champion and Santa Cruz may look to go there although he will not be mandated.

Tyson Fury: Tyson Fury won. It was the no show many expected it to be and you will struggle to find lessons from the fight. Bigger names, such as Tony Bellew have been mentioned but I see no way that happens. It will be another overmatched opponent who no one believes has a shot against Fury. David Price or Shannon Briggs would be fun opponents with name value but I do not expect that much.

Maurice Hooker: The American was not expected to win by most. He provided a shock though to become world champion at light welterweight. The best scenario for all the best light welterweights would be them entered in the World Boxing Super Series. A rematch would not shock me, with Frank Warren following the route he took with James DeGale. But Hooker may want to go back to America and take a voluntary defense against a less impressive contender.

Jermell Charlo defended his title with a solid win over Austin Trout. There is one fight that everyone wants to see. Charlo and Hurd. The two best light middleweights in the world, who fight in exciting styles. They have been vocal about the fight and it seems like it will happen by the end of the year.

Filip Hrgovic and Nathan Gorman will likely continue in contests that sees an overmatched opponent. Gorman would be taking on Daniel Dubois soon in a perfect world.