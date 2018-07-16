What’s Next for Pacquiao? (Matchmaking for a Downward Bound Legend)
Whether your guy is a four-round novice or a future first ballot Hall of Famer, the focus is always on risk vs. reward…
With his current level of career self-determination and apparent promotional free agent status, the 39-year-old 8-division world champ gets to call all the shots now. Throw in a new, Pacquiao-hungry Asian home base that will fully and enthusiastically support the matches Pacquiao chooses for himself and one begins to see the reality of Manny’s new boxing world.
Lucas Matthysse, who Pacquiao plowed through in seven one-sided rounds last Saturday night in Kuala Lumpur, was the perfect opponent for this new period of Pacquiao’s professional life. The Argentine had a marketable name, a reputation as a fearsome two-fisted KO artist, and a “world” title. He was also tailor-made to be eaten alive by the Filipino icon, a fighter whose deepest deficiencies played into Pacquiao’s greatest strengths. It was not a matter of WHETHER Pacquiao would win, but how and when he would do so. It was such perfect matchmaking that it almost seemed as though Bob Arum was still calling the shots in Pacquiao’s career.
Expect more of the same careful matchmaking as Pacquiao moves on from here, whether it’s for two more fights or ten more.
This means, forget about Terence Crawford. It also means Manny’s not looking to deal with the politics (or risk) of the main stage PBC welters (Errol Spence, Keith Thurman, Shawn Porter, or Danny Garcia). As “regular” WBA champ, he is technically the mandatory opponent for “super” champ Thurman, but the WBA will do what Pacquiao feels like doing and it’s quite possible that we may soon see the sanctioning body strip Thurman for inactivity while promoting Pacquiao to full champ status.
At this point a Vasyl Lomachenko bout is more publicity ploy than actual, doable prizefight. Lomachenko, himself, has been critical of the idea of fighting Pacquiao, concerned over the need to climb up to yet another weight class and dismissive of a big, but meaningless payday that will be seen as a novelty fight against a past-his-prime legend. But, of course, there may, at some point, be enough money in a Pacquiao fight to make Lomachenko reconsider his “It’s good money, but that’s not why I’m fighting” mindset.
So, if Pacquiao won’t be fighting the welterweight elite and likely won’t be taking on Lomachenko in a catchweight mega-fight anytime soon, who WILL he fight next?
The cynic would point to a shot Mike Alvarado as potentially next. Alvarado is being primed to be some sort of sacrifice with five straight soft touch wins on high-profile undercards since being run through the Provodnikov-Marquez-Rios wringer in 2012-2015. Rumors had Alvarado lined up for Pacquiao before Jeff Horn got the opponent slot last year.
There are plenty of other fringe welterweights who fit the right profile for a Pacquiao fight. Most would be very eager to risk another likely “L” for a big payday and the ever-so-slight chance of flipping the script in a big way. Even Jeff Horn could be shipped off to Singapore or wherever Manny fights next and sold as the bad guy Manny must defeat in a bid for revenge and redemption.
And speaking of revenge and redemption, there’s one HUGE option out there for Pacquiao, one which makes “purists” shudder and soil themselves ever so slightly—Floyd Mayweather.
Mayweather vs. Pacquiao 2, in Dubai, staged at the richest beach resort in the world? It’s just one mega-rich investor away from being a possibility and, like it or not, it would do HUGE worldwide business.
Will 01:11pm, 07/16/2018
Don’t be so quick in discrediting the PacMan’s newest achievement…for this reason a lot of your so called regular welterweight champs will be threatened by the big come back win of the PacMan and you will burn this article of yours upside down when to your surprise Manny will annihilate one of them one day…
Edroland 12:47pm, 07/16/2018
Manny Pacquiao is one of the greatest boxer of all time in the great tradition of Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Robinson, Joe Louis etc….Give the guy some respect and, by the way, your condescending attitude towards Manny Pacquiao is appalling
Kid Blast 12:06pm, 07/16/2018
Sensible possibilities are Thurman, Broner, Porter, Kahn, Danny Garcia, but stay away from Crawford, Spence and especially Loma.
Personally, I’d love to see him fight Juan Manuel Pedquez one more time.
Mayweather also is a possibility.
Chico Salmon 10:45am, 07/16/2018
Pacquiao has fought the best of his era and is way past his prime, so I say Mr. Pacquiao has earned the right to be somewhat selective or choosy about who he fights. Get real here, and give the guy a break, Manny is 40 years old and has been fighting a long, long time.
wbox 10:17am, 07/16/2018
Pacman fought the fiercest, biggest, the strongest, the biggest names in boxing, and demolished them all. What perfect matchmaking and tailor made are you talking about Mr. Magno? Pacman would have detached Mayweather’s head if they fought on their prime and with “fair” boxing authorities.