“Everybody has a plan ‘til they get punched in the mouth. Ain’t that right @wack100.”

It was supposed to be a friendly and reasonable chat between heavyweight legend, Mike Tyson and Wack 100. Who is Wack 100 you might ask? He is the manager of west coast rapper, The Game. One has to wonder how these personalities get such charming monikers.

Apparently, things got heated during an episode of Tyson’s podcast Hotboxin’ when the conversation steered toward the late great Tupac Shakur. As of this reporting no one knows exactly what set things off, but it has been alleged as the conversation began to boil Wack 100 somehow forgot who he was speaking with and apparently threw a punch.

Retired or not, a beast is a beast is a beast, as one, young, knife wielding punk named Gregory McCalium would find out, in the most brutal fashion, when he happened upon Mr. Frank Corti, 72, a former junior boxing stand out. Mike Tyson isn’t a senior citizen and he hasn’t laced up gloves professionally in over 13 years, but at least for the average person or the guy who might have let his client’s songs warp his thinking, it goes without saying, he’s not a person you want to swing on.

Apparently, it most certainly didn’t end well for Wack 100 whose Instagram feed features his pain medication as a result of the incident. As for the former heavyweight champion’s take on the incident, one need only refer to his Instagram feed which features one of his most popular proverbs: “Everybody has a plan ‘til they get punched in the mouth. Ain’t that right @wack100.”