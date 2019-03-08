“He's a volume puncher. He just keeps coming and he's smiling at you the whole time.”

Tonight’s main event on FOX PBC Fight Night from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn may the fight of the night. Two-fisted Polish heavyweight Adam Kownacki (19-0, 15 KOs), the unrelenting contender from Brooklyn via Lomza, Poland, will get it on with warrior-grade Chris “The Nightmare” Arreola (38-5-1 33 KOs), the veteran gladiator from L.A.

Arreola has seen and done it all, but the bright lights are new to Kownacki.

“This is one of my dreams coming true,” he said at yesterday’s presser. “Since the amateurs I’ve wanted to fight at Barclays Center and on Saturday night I’m the main event. I couldn’t be more excited.”

Lovers of brawls are excited as well.

“This is a new experience for me being the headliner, but in the ring it doesn’t matter. It’s just two guys fighting each other. We both love to fight. I can’t wait to get it over with and punch him in the face.”

Those are sentiments we like to hear. No pussyfooting around. Dispense with the preliminaries and get down to business.

“Chris Arreola is a warrior,” said Kownacki.” You always know that when Chris fights, it’s a good fight. But I’m going to test how much he has left in the gas tank. The key is going to be jabbing in and throwing my punches in bunches like I always do. Chris has been in there with three champions and when I take care of business on Saturday, I’ll be one step closer to being world champion.”

Arreola is ready for what lay ahead.

“I understand that Adam is the favorite because he’s undefeated and fighting in his hometown,” Arreola said. “At the end of the day, none of that matters to me. I’m going to give it my all for this fight.”

Will his all be enough? It’s hard to imagine.

“I’m carefree right now. I have no stress. If I lose, I’m okay with walking way. But I’m not here to do that. I’m here to win.

“I know I have a tough opponent in front of me. I have my work cut out for me. But ‘The Nightmare’ is going to keep going.”

In other words, “The Nightmare” never ends.

“He’s a volume puncher,” said Arreola of Konacki. “He just keeps coming and he’s smiling at you the whole time. Neither of us is afraid to let our hands go and no matter what happens, I’m going to put a frown on his face Saturday.”