Whichko Klitschko this Time?

By Robert Ecksel on June 5, 2017
Joshua's rematch with Klitschko "is happening" in his next fight, according to Eddie Hearn.

However marinated in the ins and outs of the sweet science, Klitschko is 41 and running out of options…

Former unified heavyweight champion of the world Wladimir Klitschko speaks many languages. But the writing on the wall is hard to decipher.

The loss to Tyson Fury in 2015 shocked everyone but members of Fury’s immediately family. The most recent loss, to Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium last month, came as no surprise.

However athletic, skilled and intelligent, however marinated in the ins and outs of the sweet science, Klitschko is 41 and running out of options.

But there’s a rematch clause in his contract from the first fight with Joshua. Klitschko intends to exercise that clause and win back the IBF and WBA titles.

According to promoter Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s proposed rematch with Klitschko “is happening” in his next fight.

Klitschko is meeting with his manager Bernd Boente and Hearn is confident.

“I feel like it’s Wladimir Klitschko,” he told Sky Sports. “People keep saying is there a deadline? The situation is the fight is happening unless we are told otherwise by Bernd Boente and Wladimir Klitschko, who have a meeting this week.”

While Klitschko hobnobs with his team, Eddie Hearn is busy fielding offers.

“So many offers this week,” he said. “Nigeria, Dubai, America, and also we have the opportunity of Cardiff here in the UK.

“Financially, Cardiff’s not the best choice, but also at the same time, if it’s not broke don’t fix it, and we have that mentality with ‘AJ’ moving forward.”

If it’s not broke don’t fix it, and if the shoe fits wear it.

“Over the next two weeks we are going to look at all those opportunities and sift out the ones that are real and the ones that make sense, and look at where the fight will be. But in our minds moving forward, it’s Wladimir Klitschko next.”

Comments

  1. Irish Frankie Crawford Beat Saijo aka Gimpel 05:09pm, 06/05/2017

    If Wlad doesn’t come up with a way of coping with those bum/bull rushes that are sure to come and probably a lot sooner this time, his chances are slim and none.

Fighter's Info

  • Wladimir Klitschko

  • Anthony Joshua

Real Name Volodymyr Volodymyrovych Klychko
Origin Zhangiztobe Kazakhstan
Date of Birth(Age) 1976.03.25 (41)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W64+L3+D0=67
Height 6 feet 6 inches
Reach 81 inches
Trainer Emanuel Steward

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.04.25 Bryant Jennings 19-0-0 W(UD) 12/12
2014.11.15 Kubrat Pulev 20-0-0 W(KO) 5/12
2014.04.26 Alex Leapai 30-4-3 W(TKO) 5/12
2013.10.05 Alexander Povetkin 26-0-0 W(UD) 12/12
2013.05.04 Francesco Pianeta 28-0-1 W(TKO) 6/12
2012.11.10 Mariusz Wach 27-0-0 W(UD) 12/12

