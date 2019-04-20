“It's a case of getting them down to my pace. I'm unbeatable at a snail's pace.” (Sky Sports)

Saturday night at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, England, in a fight streamed live on DAZN, Dave “White Rhino” Allen (17-4-2, 14 KOs), the 27-year-old fan favorite from Doncaster, Yorkshire, UK, stopped Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne (28-2, 24 KOs), the 40-year-old former WBA “regular” heavyweight champion from Perth, New South Wales, Australia, with a body shot at 0:58 of the third round of a scheduled 12.

Fighting out of the blue corner in gold trunks with black trim, Allen struggled early. His opponent was having his way with the Yorkshire fighter and it looked like it might be a long night.

Browne, fighting out of the red corner in black trunks, was the more seasoned of the two men. He was outworking the White Rhino, landing combinations and uppercuts with little resistance. But Allen turned around with a single punch and he’s suddenly in the picture

“Main eventing is one thing, but I had to win,” said Allen after the fight. “It’s alright telling my grandkids your grandad headlined the O2. But I want more now. I’ve proven I can punch at a high level. It’s a very good win. I’m the most famous man in Doncaster for a week.

“The left to the body was beautiful. Today I was fit. I could have done 12 rounds easily. He has underrated skill. It’s a case of getting them down to my pace. I’m unbeatable at a snail’s pace.”

In the co-main event, Dereck “Del Boy” Chisora (30-9, 21 KOs), the former British, Commonwealth, and European heavyweight champion from Finchley, London, UK, by way of Mbare, Zimbabwe, won a lopsided decision over Senad “GachineGun” Gashi (17-3, 17 KOs), the southpaw from Shkodra, Albania, by way of Pec, Kosovo, over 10 dreary rounds.

Gashi ran and clinched the whole time. He’s one helluva spoiler. No idea if he can fight or not.

The final scores were 99-91 and 100-90 twice.