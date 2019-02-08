Lomachenko is a unique talent, himself, so that tells you how highly I regard Crawford.

Jarrett Hurd and Jaime Munguia excite me as big, strong kids who hold no pretenses and only want to bang their way to belts…

I guess all of this writing stuff is, ultimately, about ego. I can pretend that this is about the sport, love of the sport, love of its history, its fans, its athletes, and of its raw look at the human spirit in its purest form. But, no, it’s really about me, me, me—and how I see this world or what moves me to words. If you’re an honest writer, you’d own up to the same damn thing. All the love for boxing and the love for your craft as a writer is tied around the self-serving need to be heard (or read) and the healthy ego tied into believing you DESERVE to be heard.

So, with that in mind, let’s talk about ME, ME, ME and who excites me as a fan who writes about boxing for a living.

Everything about Terence Crawford excites me as a fight fan. The man is a Sugar Ray Leonard-level talent and a joy to watch. The most complete fighter in the game. The best pound-for-pound fighter in the game. I don’t want to even hear a whisper of a debate involving this. If “Bud” and Vasiliy Lomachenko were the same size and pitted against one another, the man from Omaha would walk down, bust up, and beat down the man from the Ukraine. And Lomachenko is a unique talent, himself, so that tells you how highly I regard Crawford.

Mikey Garcia also does it for me. His cold, sharp precision and unflappable temperament make him “must watch” material for a real hardcore fight fan.

Jarrett Hurd and Jaime Munguia excite me as big, strong kids who hold no pretenses and only want to bang their way to belts.

That lightweight kid Teofimo Lopez excites me with his arrogant, almost Roberto Duran-like disregard for opposition and his all-offense style.

Could 20-year-old Devin Haney be the Ray Leonard to Teofimo’s Duran? Haney excites me.

On the flipside of Lopez, an old spoiler/boxer like Erislandy Lara still excites me (and here’s hoping that Hurd didn’t beat the craft from his being in their Fight of the Year battle last year). Caleb Plant, as a new, aspiring spoiler/boxer, also excites me, especially after his recent title-winning performance against Jose Uzcategui.

Although I probably shouldn’t admit it, that other kid, Ryan Garcia—with the social media following and 20-year-old’s YouTuber charm—excites me. He’s got his flaws as a fighter, but a charismatic kid with a punch and an already-formed core of fans/followers is someone worth watching.

Regis Prograis, with his Cajun werewolf shtick and supreme physical abilities, excites the hell out of me. Josh Taylor, “The Tartan Tornado,” may be the only one able to keep Prograis from taking undisputed junior welterweight champ status and, yeah, he also excites the hell out of me.

Deontay Wilder’s vulnerability and one-punch salvation potential is damn exciting as well.

Gary Russell’s hand speed and overall ability excite me…his once-a-year fight plan does not.

“El Gallo” Juan Francisco Estrada is exciting just because he is who he is. Same deal with the more accomplished, but less relatable (to me) Srisaket Sor Rungvisai.

Getting back to Vasiliy Lomachenko—because I wanted to hold off on mentioning him to piss off the “Loma is God” set—yeah, who’s not excited when you see someone as sharp and as talented as him?

The super middleweight division excites me because there’s no clear king, but plenty of capable contenders who are all pretty much at the same level. Callum Smith, David Benavidez, Gilberto Ramirez, Caleb Plant, James DeGale, Chris Eubank Jr., Anthony Dirrell, etc.

Heavyweight Dillian Whyte excites me, going from crude afterthought to legitimate top contender after shaking up Anthony Joshua and working his way through names like Dereck Chisora, Robert Helenius, Lucas Browne, and Joseph Parker.

Random four-rounders between complete unknowns without promotional and managerial ties excite me. If you want PURE fighting and fairytale nobility, that’s where you’ll come the closest to finding it.

I’m sure there’s plenty more that I forgot to mention, but this should do for now.

See? I’m not all doom and gloom when it comes to this crazy sport of ours.