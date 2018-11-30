These two men have had to believe themselves out of the pit of their respective despair.

This Saturday, 1 December is more than a fight between two powerfully talented heavyweight champions. It is a moment fight fans have ravenously craved from a division that once boasted such events quite regularly. This is more than a heavyweight championship bout. It is a coronation. Without a shadow of a doubt, the victor of this hotly anticipated encounter will be the king of the division and as tradition dictates, the face of the sport. Whatever other titles that may linger about and are held by whoever are mere formalities. This bout is for the actual heavyweight championship of the world; and all praise is due to the two individuals who have dared to be great. Proving once and for all, when fighters actually want to face one another, it’s not as complicated as we’ve been led to believe.

It could not have happened any other way, but Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury and Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder are men of tremendous imagination and will. They are well practiced in bending reality to their whims. Nothing in their respective backstories and the trials each has endured realistically brings either one to this moment in time. What we are fortunate to witness is not spectacle, rather a bountiful harvest of unrelenting faith cultivated in the storm of life’s harshest circumstances creating, in each, a most unshakable belief in self. A self-belief that isn’t the product of hubris and self-delusion—no matter how articulate Wilder and Fury might be in their brash exhortations—rather, it is the authentic belief that is the result of one having struggled within the very recesses of oneself and prevailing.

Both Fury and Wilder have had to believe themselves out of the pit of their respective despair. The Bronze Bomber was birthed by the powerlessness Deontay Wilder, a young father, surely felt at the sight and knowledge of his daughter’s infirmity. The Gypsy King reclaimed himself from the crippling grip of mental illness and drug abuse, which led to a near suicide attempt, despite sitting atop of the world. Each has felt the searing sting of bigotry throughout their entire existence. Wilder as a black male in America and Fury as a descendant of a nomadic people. Some have even alleged that the lack of national enthusiasm over his victory against then champion, Wladimir Klitschko, was directly related to the lingering prejudice toward his gypsy heritage. Nevertheless, Wilder and Fury are living embodiments of the triumph of the will and the power of imagination over all else. Somewhere from the great beyond, the legendary Cus D’Amato smiles.

If boxing is anything, it is a most violent form of identity politics. No activity brings a person to the truth of him or herself like a fight. Is it a wonder that each combatant embraces a defiantly unorthodox style of combat? It takes a real sense of self-knowledge to be so daring, in a sport so dangerous and littered with the most prolific of critics. But, alas victory after victory mutes the naysayers and an undefeated record is its own confirmation.

If we allow ourselves to step away from the magnitude that is a heavyweight championship fight, particularly one of this caliber and all that surrounds it, on their own merit, Fury and Wilder are truly remarkable individuals who so happen to box. I almost find it cruel that I have to choose one over another, but alas, there can only be one. For those of you who are certain of your selection, may I humbly caution you to review the trajectory of each man’s career, better yet, their lives, and you will know to expect the unexpected. This is a much more competitive contest than some might assume. As I see it, this fight will not be decided on skill or upon each man’s peculiar and obvious pugilistic gifts, rather the character and will that drives them. Perhaps, that’s an intellectual co-op, but, if I am right, not only will fight fans behold a most epic and enduring event for the ages, for the winner, this will most certainly be a victory fit for a king.