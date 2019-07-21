Dillian Whyte was linear and predictable in his footwork. (Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

The two headliners were treated well, and it showed in relaxed interviews with hardly any tales of how they were going to hospitalize their opponents…

The prelude to last night at the O2, London, was filled with good humor, mostly. Everyone was happy to be making money, and happy with the matchmaking. The two headliners—Chisora/Szpilka and Whyte/Rivas—were treated well, and it showed in relaxed interviews with hardly any tales of how they were going to hospitalize their opponents. I liked the change in tone. This is the way to do boxing.

Contrastingly, it was Michael Buffer who was fighting off the slings and arrows of the internet, pre-event, trying his coiffed best to put down trolls who were accusing him of selling himself to Matchroom. For the uninitiated, Michael makes his money (very professionally) speaking names into a microphone and drawing out one vowel in a crescendo. It’s not work I could do, and it’s a niche job with few opportunities to make a decent living. Nevertheless, Michael has made it to the top and he always conducts himself with class. When boxing fans start to whip on Michael Buffer, then you know the promotion has been quiet. Idiots need stimulation.

Whyte vs. Rivas was the tip of the night; the banker; the tale of the WBC contender who’s been ranked at number one for 600 days without a shot at the Champ. If you weren’t being told that Whyte was going to knock Rivas out of the ring and past the still-fit Frank Bruno at ringside, then you knew nothing and nobody of any worth. Rivas was not fancied, despite his unbeaten record and a win over Bryant Jennings.

Whyte came into the weigh-in looking puffy around the midsection. He’s based in Loughborough (a prestigious UK national Sports college) and said he’d turned a training corner following his loss to Anthony Joshua three and a half years ago. Since then he’s beaten Dereck Chisora (twice), Joseph Parker, and Lucas Browne and kept active with jogger fights against men who wouldn’t challenge the Matchroom ethos of: Keep ‘em entertained, but do NOT upset the apple cart.

From the first bell, Whyte was linear and predictable in his footwork. Both men loaded up early, and Rivas was nearly bludgeoned to the floor in the second round but managed to duck and dodge his way out. From that point on, Rivas exercised caution: his corner berated him after the sixth round for lack of work. He listened, the sentiment just took a while to get from his ears to his fists. In the ninth, Rivas downed Whyte with some heavy hands, but there was only twenty seconds to go and Whyte recovered and came out in the tenth with more business about him. He won every round from that point on.

Scores of 115-112, 115-112, 116-111—all for Whyte—were fair but the petulant display we had been hoping to see from Whyte (Rivas sent packing back over the ocean with ‘Wilder is a coward’ stamped on his forehead) wasn’t there. In short, Rivas was not world class, and Whyte could have picked a better opponent as a messenger to Mauricio Sulaiman and given a better display.

Dereck Chisora has had his new nickname— “War” —for a while now. It’s worse than his old one, but in this day and age of instant access video shooters and TV commercials for bad cars starring Robert De Niro, “Del Boy” doesn’t sell you many tickets outside of a cockney musical hall audience.

In demolishing Artur Szpilka last night, Dereck (or Mr. War. You choose) Chisora showed everyone that even at 35 and with five losses in the last five years, he is value for money and value for entertainment. Dereck has been in some great fights over the years and is still slugging away with the most telegraphed looping overhand right in boxing history. He beat Szpilka in the second round with a series of overhand rights (could there be any other….) and walked away to the dressing room to live-stream himself eating a cheeseburger. Minutes later, he was spotted dressed in his trademark “WAR” tracksuit standing on a security barrier in the crowd, arms in the air, cheering and grinning and enjoying the dopamine rush of victory…and cheese. Good on Dereck. He has worked hard and he operates in the weird zone of part dangerous journeyman and part fringe contender. He is a man who is aware of where the apex of his boxing skills are, and knows the comforting feeling he got there a long time ago.

Who doesn’t love Dave Allen? I don’t know anybody. And it was this national sense of love that caused grown men to make rash statements about Dave this week. He was going to knock out David Price with his first punch—he was our Rocky—he would chop down Price with the same blow that felled Lucas Browne and then party for six weeks at BabeStation. Nonsense. All of it. I like Dave Allen a lot, but in Price he was (as people forgot) fighting an experienced pro who was five inches taller than him and had a reach advantage of three to four feet. Okay, we know, we know….Price has one of the famous glass jaws—Old Man Tony Thompson single-handedly ruined Price’s career back in 2013 with two lightly executed KO’s—and a button that has been pressed by the likes of Povetkin, Erkan Teper, and Christian Hammer, amongst others, but he is not a fool.

And so it played out.

Price jabbed and used the miles of distance to rock that left over and over into Allen’s face. Allen, for his part, sallied forward from time to time, arms flailing, but couldn’t find the fabled shattering point on his opponent’s legendary mandible. Price even managed to lever in a few uppercuts on the smaller man. The reach told. The height told. The skill level told. And eventually, cut above the right eye, and lost, Allen’s corner pulled him out of the fight on his stool at the end of the tenth. He collapsed trying to get to his feet shortly afterwards and was taken to hospital for precautionary checks. I hope he’s Okay. Dave is a real gemstone in boxing’s grubby and unwashed belt. He’s tougher than you or me, brave, funny, intelligent, and he’s a success story in many ways. His loss caused no sneers or shouts of whooping joy anywhere, I can promise you. As for David Price, well, at 36 and with his chin, he’s not going to trouble the upper echelons of the division. He’ll maybe see Dereck Chisora or Hughie Fury and then retire to, as my current fantasy goes, track down Michael Buffer’s enemies. I know what I’d pay to see.