The victory reestablished Dillian Whyte as a legitimate threat. (Kevin Quigley/Daily Mail)

Whyte twice dropped the former WBO heavyweight champion on his way to a hard-fought unanimous decision…

Saturday night at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, United Kingdom, Dillian Whyte (24-1, 17 KOs), the top-10 heavyweight contender from Brixton by way of Port Antonio, Jamaica, twice dropped former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (24-2, 18 KOs), from South Auckland, New Zealand, on his way to a hard-fought unanimous decision.

The final scores after 12 rounds of action were 115-110, 114-111, and 113-112.

The victory reestablished Whyte as a legitimate heavyweight threat. Since his loss to Anthony Joshua in 2015, he has won eight in a row, including a sixth round KO of top-10 contender Lucas Browne in his last fight.

Parker also lost to Joshua, in his last fight, but was the first man to extend the champ the distance. Saturday’s fight was supposed to return Parker to a place of prominence, but Whyte had other ideas.

It was a dynamic give-and-take bout. Whyte twice dropped Parker, in rounds two and nine. Parker came close to snatching victory from the jaws of defeat when he dropped Whyte in the final minute of the final round. Whyte made it to his feet before the final bell to win a unanimous decision on all three scorecards.

“It was a great fight,” said Whyte after the bout “I love this man. This man has a massive future and a massive career ahead of him. Like me, he took the fight with seven weeks notice and we had a 12-round slugfest.”

“It was a great opportunity,” said Parker. “We all knew it was going to be tough. He put up a great fight.”