Saturday night at London’s O2 Arena, WBC Silver heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte (23-1, 17 KOs), “The Body Snatcher” from Brixton, London, UK, by way of Port Antonio, Jamaica, successfully defended his title by knocking out hapless Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne (25-1, 22 KOs), the former skinhead from Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, at 0:37 of round six.

With the victory Whyte, who is ranked number one by the WBC, positioned himself as the mandatory challenger to WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. If a more appealing prospect comes Wilder’s way, Whyte may have also earned himself a rematch with Anthony Joshua.

Fighting out of the blue corner in black trunks trimmed in gold, Whyte controlled the action from the opening bell until his challenger lay unconscious at his feet.

Browne, fighting out of the red corner in black, green and gold, suffered a bad cut over his left eye in the first round. Things were about to get worse.

Bleeding from his eye, nose and mouth, the Aussie didn’t win a round as the fight progressed. Whyte was busier than Browne. He was more accurate. He was more coordinated. He also was not bleeding.

The end came with all the pomp of an execution at sunrise. With Whyte continuing to tee off on a defenseless opponent, he landed a left hook that separated Browne from his senses. “Big Daddy” was unconscious before he hit the canvas.

After several worrying moments, Browne regained consciousness. He made it to his corner and down the steps on his own power. He needed help getting to the dressing room and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

According to CompuBox, the fight was an ugly mismatch. Whyte landed 109 of 269 total punches (40.5%) to 36 of 172 (20.9%) for Browne. In the all-important power punch department, Whyte landed 54.5% (72 of 132) to Browne’s 18.8% (15 of 80).

“Hopefully he’s OK,” Whyte told Sky Sports. “He showed up and tried.”