If Dillian Whyte’s A sample was positive three days prior to his bout, why were Oscar Rivas and his representatives not informed?

It has been reported that Dillian Whyte (26-1, 18 KOs) tested positive for epimethandienone and hydroxymethandienone, two metabolites of an anabolic steroid known as Dianabol. The test results came back on July 17, three days prior to Whyte’s July 20 fight versus Oscar Rivas (26-1, 18 KOs). The article claims that the test was administered by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) and that “a knowledgeable source says that it was reported to the Whyte camp (including promoter Matchroom Boxing) and the British Boxing Board of Control by UKAD prior to Whyte-Rivas. However, the BBBofC allowed the fight to proceed as scheduled.”

Rivas and his team were not notified of the positive test result. Rivas’ promoter Yvon Michel stated on social media that the article was the first time he and the rest of Team Rivas had heard anything about the issue.

Both Whyte and Rivas are enrolled in the WBC Clean Boxing Program (CBP) and had also enrolled in standard VADA testing as of late April, but the positive test in question was administered by UKAD (not VADA).

On Thursday morning, Robert W. Smith, the General Secretary of the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC), issued the following statement:

“United Kingdom Anti-Doping undertake all anti-doping procedures on behalf of the British Boxing Board of Control and any subsequent findings, decisions, suspensions and sanctions are upheld by the British Boxing Board of Control in line with United Kingdom Anti-Doping.

“No further comment will be made at this time.”

Obviously this was more of an anti-statement as it said nothing.

When I contacted UKAD for their statement, they responded: “UKAD don’t have a comment on this.”

One has to wonder at the lack of comment from BBBofC and UKAD on the situation. If everything is on the up-and-up, why not make a statement clarifying that?

On Wednesday afternoon, Whyte’s promoter, Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing, tweeted: “Further to reports I can confirm that both Dillian Whyte and Oscar Rivas were subject to extensive VADA and UKAD testing for their bout. Both fighters were cleared to fight by both bodies and the BBBofC.”

It should be clarified that VADA does not have the authority to “clear fighters” to fight. They simply report test results to the impacted parties. In the UK, UKAD is responsible for overseeing the management and implementation of the UK’s National Anti-Doping Policy, but UKAD likewise does not have the authority to “clear fighters.” The presiding commission, in this case BBBofC, is responsible for that.

Under UK anti-doping policy, Whyte has the right to appeal his test result and ask that UKAD test his B sample. It is unclear whether that has happened.

On the UKAD website, it states that in the case of a positive test result, UKAD will investigate and then “we will report the outcome to the athlete.”

Based on this information, UKAD doesn’t make it a policy to report findings to the opposing fighter, their team, their promoter, or the commission. This is in stark contrast to VADA protocols, which state that they notify all involved parties of any test results.

If Dillian Whyte’s A sample was positive three days prior to his bout, why were Oscar Rivas and his representatives not informed? Why did the BBBofC allow the fight to take place? If the BBBofC allows fighters who test positive to compete, they are recklessly endangering the health and welfare of the opposing fighter, who at minimum has the right to know if he’s entering the ring with a dirty fighter. What is the point of drug testing if the results are tucked away to allow a fight to take place regardless of the findings?

This isn’t the first time the BBBofC has seemingly covered up positive doping test results. In February 2015, Tyson Fury tested positive for the anabolic steroid nandrolone just prior to his fight with Christian Hammer, which Fury won by stoppage. The test result, somehow, wasn’t released until over a year later, and even then the BBBofC never changed the fight result to a No Contest (which is normal procedure if the victorious fighter tests positive for a banned substance).

Two boxers, Maxim Dadashev and Hugo Santillan, died in the past week from brain damage sustained during their fights. Commissions like the BBBofC and drug testing organizations like UKAD have a direct responsibility to all fighters to operate in an efficient and transparent manner, to do all they can to ensure the safety and well-being of all boxers. Boxing is an inherently dangerous sport without having performance enhancing drugs thrown in. Combine PED use with the bureaucracy of the organizations that were supposedly put in place to protect the athletes, and we’ll continue to see rising numbers of fighters dying and sustaining brain damage.

The least fighters deserve is an even playing field.

