Eddie Hearn filled in a few blanks during an interview with Sky Sports News. (Sky Sports)

Whyte is innocent until proven guilty. Anything less is mass hysteria. If his team has evidence, they should reveal it…

When news hit that he flunked a VADA drug test, prior to his fight with Oscar Rivas, it was here-we-go-again boxing moment. Dillian Whyte was as shocked as anyone. He said he didn’t do it. He said he won the fight fair and square. He swore he wasn’t a drug cheat. In his defense, Whyte looked less like superman than someone with an eating disorder. But he can punch. He moves well for a big man. He fights behind the jab. He’s a tough hombre and no one disputed the decision.

And then the dam broke.

But now according to Sky Sports, “Dillian Whyte passed VADA anti-doping tests before and after his victory over Oscar Rivas, Sky Sports has learned.”

Wasn’t this a done deal? The dean of boxing writers said it was. Why did we rent those torches and pitchforks if we weren’t going to use them? Were Whyte’s samples contaminated? Was there a technical glitch? Extenuating circumstances? Or was it something more sinister, like a typo?

“The British heavyweight has faced allegations of a failed UK Anti-Doping test after his points win over Rivas at The O2 last month, but has been notified by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association that he passed his final pre-fight test on July 17 and final post-fight test on July 21.”

If the news proves true, it disputes the known facts. Give us new facts to replace the old facts and we’ll grant him a pardon. The scandal embroiled Whyte, his promoter Eddie Hearn, Sky Sports, and God knows who else. But Whyte, through it all, kept his composure (” I am so disappointed with the rubbish that has been said about me over the last few days”). He says he’s innocent. Whyte might be right.

Hearn filled in a few blanks during an interview on Sky Sports News.

“There was an independent hearing and he was cleared to box after providing evidence,” he said. “Ask yourself why. Maybe the evidence that was provided was sufficient enough to prove he may be innocent.”

The pivotal word is “Maybe.”

“Give him a chance to prove that,” said Hearn. “Let the facts come out. Whyte has to convince everybody who thinks he is guilty that he is not.

“The facts that we do know—he was cleared to box by the National Anti-Doping Panel and UK Anti-Doping, and the British Boxing Board of Control.

“That process is handled by Whyte and his lawyers. They are working to make sure his name is cleared, and the truth comes out.”

Whyte is innocent until proven guilty. Anything less is mass hysteria. If his team has exculpatory evidence, they should reveal it.