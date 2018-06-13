Kell Brook will have another fight at Light Middleweight when he takes on Brandon Cook.

Eddie Hearn has started to announce fights for the undercard of the Dillian Whyte vs. Joseph Parker bout.

Kell Brook (37-2) will have his second fight at Light Middleweight when he takes on Brandon Cook (20-1) of Canada. Cook has only one defeat, against the unbeaten Kanat Islam. He is ranked as 4th by the WBO, 9th by the IBF and 11th by the WBF. Given the names mentioned by Brook have been the elite of the division, Cook is somewhat of a downgrade on what many fans expected.

Katie Taylor (9-0) puts her IBF and WBA Titles on the line against Kimberly Connor (13-3-2). The American is the mandatory but has twice lost shots for world titles. The first came down at Super Featherweight whilst she lost to Victoria Noelia Bustos, who Taylor best to win the title, last year.

Joshua Buatsi (6-0) takes a big step up in opponent quality by fighting Ricky Summers (15-1). Buatsi excelled at the Olympics and after taking a while to get into the professional game, has look d impressive lately. Summers only loss came in his attempt to win the British Title when Frank Buglioni beat him by decision.

Conor Benn (12-0) will have a rematch with Cedrick Peynaud (6-5-3) who stretched him to a fight of the year contender last time. Many believe Benn was lucky to get a 57-54 decision after being knocked down twice in the first round but he managed to knock Peynaud down twice.