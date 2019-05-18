Let’s hope the fight between Wilder and Joshua happens soon. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Reigning four-year WBC world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (41-0-1, 40 KOs) defended his title for the ninth time on Saturday against Dominic Breazeale (20-2, 18 KOs). The event took place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and was broadcast live on Showtime.

The fighters started off jabbing and feeling each other out, with Wilder being more consistent with his jab and touching Breazeale regularly. About halfway through the round, Wilder landed a right hand upstairs that bothered Breazeale, but the latter recovered relatively well and shook it off.

Two minutes in, Wilder came in with a jab to hide his straight right hand upstairs that landed clean on the left side of Breazeale’s jaw and dropped him heavily. Breazeale didn’t move for a while, though he was conscious. Referee Harvey Dock began counting over him and gave him a chance to make it, and Breazeale—to his credit—did try. By nine, the challenger still had a knee on the canvas and at ten, Dock waved it off.

Upon watching the knockout in slow motion, the brutality of the shot was amplified. Wilder threw the right hand much straighter than normal—no looping punch here. It went straight down the middle, and upon impact, Breazeale’s head was snapped around, almost hitting his own right shoulder. It’s remarkable he was still conscious after taking a shot like that.

After the fight, Wilder was interviewed by Showtime’s Jim Gray.

Said Deontay, “There was a lot of animosity, chaos, and hatred against each other in the lead up to this fight. And it all just came out tonight.”

In the lead-up to this bout, there was a lot of talk about Wilder’s quotes to the media where he said, yet again, that he “wants a body on my record,” and things along those lines. When I spoke with Wilder exclusively last year, around the first time he made statements to this effect, he revealed much about who he is as a person. I encouraged readers then to look beyond the hype being built by much of the media and look, instead, at who Wilder really is and how he carries himself. While it’s understandable to feel those types of sentiments aren’t your favorite things to hear a fighter say, it’s also real, raw, and honest. A number of fighters have the need to get into a different mindset going into a fight, and many folks, unfortunately, don’t seem to understand or empathize with the mindset change that must happen in order to get into a ring and fight somebody else with your hands. And the goal, let’s not forget, is to hurt your opponent before they hurt you. Wilder is just keeping it honest, and this is part of how he prepares mentally for a fight.

In a move that should have shocked no one, Gray asked Wilder what he had said to Breazeale after the stoppage.

Wilder said, “I told him I love him, and of course I want to see him go home to his family. I know we say some things we mean, but when you get into a fight and settle your differences as men, you can come up to him afterwards and hug him and kiss him. I wish the world was like that.”

Gray disrespected Breazeale by stating to Wilder, “No one wants to see Andy Ruiz (against Anthony Joshua), or you fighting Breazeale.” Later, when Gray wanted to speak with Breazeale, the boxer refused. And who can blame him?

To make matters worse, Breazeale’s trainer Virgil Hunter tried to say something to Gray but the latter rebuffed Hunter.

Wilder also mentioned he’d injured his left arm somehow during the bout. “I think it was hyperextension with my left arm—it got totally numb.”

Regarding facing Tyson Fury for a second time (despite the fact that Fury signed an exclusive contract with Top Rank and ESPN immediately after his first bout with Wilder) or unified world champion Anthony Joshua, Wilder’s answer was also honest.

“I understand what Fury did. But that rematch will happen. A lot of people want to know when the Joshua fight will happen. All these fights are in discussion. No doors are closed. All parties are talking—that’s the great thing about it.

“This fight will happen. I promise you that. I just want you guys to have patience and give us a little time to make this happen. We risk our lives so we want to make sure we get as much money as possible.”

Next up may be Luis Ortiz, another rematch, as he was invited into the ring after the bout as well. Let’s hope the Wilder-Joshua fight happens soon. Joshua fights in just a few weeks, so the timing would be good. The business side of things is just an excuse; the truth is, any fight can be made if the people involved want to make it. Making it a split network pay-per-view (between Showtime and DAZN) is absolutely doable, and the fight needs to be made soon.

The co-main event featured WBC world featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. (30-1, 18 KOs) defending his title against former world title holder Kiko Martinez (39-9-2, 28 KOs).

Russell has excellent footwork, typically standing flat-footed but showing how to make that work—his positioning was such that he could always utilize defense or offense at any moment, and he was almost always at an angle that benefited him but not Martinez.

For much of the early rounds, Martinez could barely land on Russell at all. Russell kept him on the outside of his jab and kept it going consistently. In the third, Russell seemed to take a bit of a breather and allowed Martinez on the inside at times where he was able to land periodically, but still not more than Russell, who has inside game.

As the rounds progressed, Russell continued to pivot and move his feet just enough to retain preferred positioning over his opponent. Martinez showed his toughness and heart, as he always does, by continuing to try and give it all he had. In fact, he applied more pressure as the rounds went on, forcing Russell to have to work and think.

By the fifth round, a cut had opened up over Martinez’s left eye that grew ever worse. Towards the end of five, the referee called time and had the ringside doctor take a look. The doctor advised the fight be stopped, and it was waved off, giving Russell a TKO over the game and experienced Martinez.

After the bout, Showtime’s Jim Gray asked Russell about what the champion had printed on the back of his t-shirt: “Leo next, what’s up Al?”

Russell said, “We want to make that fight happen.” If it doesn’t happen, Russell was asked if he would face 130-pound champion Gervonta Davis. Russell said he would, but that he would like to vacate his 126-pound WBC title to face 130-pound WBC world champion Miguel Berchelt so he could try to win that belt before facing Davis.

Hopefully the unification between Russell and Santa Cruz will be next. Both fighters are in the same division and unifications ideally should be the highest priority in each division. Personally I’d much rather see that than see Russell move up in weight and be at a potential disadvantage; I’d prefer an even playing field for all champions involved.

In the opening bout on the Showtime broadcast, super lightweights Juan Heraldez (16-0-1, 10 KOs) and Argenis Mendez (25-5-3, 12 KOs) faced off in a ten-round bout. Heraldez is promoted by Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s TMT Promotions, and while undefeated, had not faced the level of opposition Mendez has. Mendez is a former world champion, having won the IBF world super featherweight title several years ago. On top of that, he’s a tricky and experienced fighter that many seem to take lightly and who largely doesn’t get the credit he deserves.

It was a close bout, with most rounds being relatively difficult to call. Mendez fought his usual tricky, experienced type of fight that kept Heraldez honest, and Heraldez didn’t press the action enough to make it clear either way. In the end, it was a split draw, with scorecards reading 97-93 for Mendez and two of 95-95. It was a fair result.

