Tonight, from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, Showtime broadcast one of their bigger cards planned for the first half of 2018. The headliner was a bout boxing fans have been looking forward to for a while: WBC world champion heavyweight Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (40-0, 39 KOs) defended his title for the seventh time against Cuban Luis “King Kong” Ortiz (28-1, 24 KOs). On March 31, Showtime will be broadcasting another heavyweight match, a unification between Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker. The network appears to be trying to build a future match-up between the top fighters of the heavyweight division.

Yesterday at the weigh-in, Wilder weighed 214.75, his lightest since 2009. In his pre-fight interview, the champion said he got sick during camp and lost some weight as a result, but stated he’s recovered and isn’t focused on that. As he stated in my exclusive interview, “I tell people all the time when it comes to weight and size, I’d rather be the part than look the part.” Ortiz weighed 241.25 so it was quite a weight difference. Before the bout, Wilder may have still looked a little peaked.

The champion, in gold and black, walked out with rap artist Lil’ Kim. Ortiz, wearing green, walked out somberly, with a lot less flash—though he did channel Ivan Drago with a t-shirt that declared, “I Must Break You!”

Ortiz came out in round one pumping a nice double jab. It was a largely technical round, but the Cuban was able to land a couple of left hands on Wilder that seemed to get his attention. In the second, Ortiz threw a left hand and slipped, off balance—Wilder appeared to think he had knocked Ortiz down, and when the challenger got up and the action resumed, Wilder rushed in as if thinking Ortiz was hurt and got caught a bit. After that, Wilder backed off and boxed more. They both had their moments in that round, but I had Wilder winning that one with more landed punches.

The early rounds continued to be fairly technical, with Ortiz getting the better of most of them. He did very well using angles and controlling distance, despite Ortiz being 3” shorter (oddly, BoxRec states Ortiz has a 1” reach advantage on Wilder, despite the height difference and Wilder’s obvious lankiness).

In round five, things changed when Wilder landed a straight right that turned Ortiz’s legs to jelly. Wilder saw it right away and pounced, landing another right that put Ortiz down. But the Cuban challenger arose and continued. In the next round, though, Ortiz’s legs looked fine and Wilder continued being careful.

In round seven, Ortiz landed a straight left that badly hurt Wilder. The champion smartly grabbed and held as best he could, though Ortiz had the experience to still manage to land a couple of shots after that. Ortiz continued landing the occasional clean shot upstairs, and Wilder was wobbled more. As the round came to a close, it was clear Wilder not only might go down, but that he might get stopped. He barely made it out of the round.

The New York State Athletic Commission helped Wilder at the start of round eight. Referee David Fields called for a doctor examination of the champion. I agreed completely with Malignaggi, who said this was a mistake if there’s no cut or other obvious injury—it bought Wilder time and was completely unfair to Ortiz. It simply wasn’t the right time to have Wilder examined.

To Wilder’s credit, though, he hung in there. His legs didn’t look good in the eighth and he was clearly slower, but he boxed and bought himself some time. In nine, I had Wilder winning the round and, judging by his legs, he looked mostly recovered.

In round ten, Wilder landed a clean right hand upstairs that dropped Ortiz again. After he got up, Wilder rushed in, knowing his man was hurt. Ortiz’s legs didn’t look right at this point, and he clearly needed more time to recover. Wilder didn’t give him that. The champion landed a short right uppercut to Ortiz’s chin that immediately took his legs. He dropped to the canvas heavily and referee David Fields waved it off.

Following the fight, Ortiz said, “I feel fine. I’m okay. I want to credit Deontay Wilder—I know he has a daughter with special needs as well. It was two fathers fighting in here tonight.”

“King Kong ain’t got nothin’ on me,” Wilder declared with a grin after the bout. “A true champion will always find a way to come back. Luis Ortiz is definitely a crafty guy. We already knew he had the fundamental skills, it showed, and he put up a great fight. He was a great opponent. When he leave tonight, he ain’t got nothin’ to hang his head about. I wanted to give him the opportunity to support his daughter.

“I showed everybody I can take a punch. He would hit me with flurries of punches but it wasn’t hard. I showed I was a true champion tonight.”

Wilder did indeed answer some of the questions about his chin—and, more importantly, his heart. He has some dog in him, as does Ortiz, and both fighters should be proud of their performances. While it wasn’t a clean and easy win for Deontay, he did what he needed to do to win and retain his belt. There were times in the later rounds when I thought Wilder looked concerned for perhaps the first time since winning his title. Hopefully, Ortiz taught him tonight not to rely so much on his one-punch knockout power but to use fundamentals to box and win rounds. At the time of the stoppage, I had Ortiz ahead by one point.

The supporting fight of the night was a rematch between super middleweights Andre “The Resurrected” Dirrell (26-3, 16 KOs) and Jose “Bolivita” Uzcategui (27-2, 23 KOs). The bout was an eliminator for the IBF world title, held by Caleb Truax. Last May, Dirrell and Uzcategui fought in an exciting and close match that ended in chaos when Uzcategui landed a shot after the bell that incapacitated Dirrell. The referee, Bill Clancy, was unfortunately not in proper position when the bell rang, which enabled the punch to be thrown after the end of the round—it was a particularly egregious oversight of the referee because Uzcategui had landed punches after the bell at least twice prior during that match, yet Clancy didn’t take any steps to ensure it didn’t keep happening. Then, to be standing several feet back from the fighters in the closing moments of the fight while informing them there were “five seconds” left, it was a downright poor job of officiating a difficult match. Thankfully, the IBF ordered the rematch partially because they felt referee Bill Clancy made some poor judgment calls in the first bout.

On top of the foul, after the Venezuelan fighter was disqualified, Dirrell’s uncle marched over to Uzcategui and struck him with a couple of punches. Charges were filed against him but were eventually dropped, but Dirrell chose to change his corner up this time around and is now working with famed coach Virgil Hunter.

The chaos that stemmed from the first bout seemed to haunt tonight’s rematch, too—prior to the fight, the Showtime analysts informed the audience that there was an irregularity in Uzcategui’s pre-fight urinalysis. There appeared to be blood in the fighter’s urine. The New York State Athletic Commission called the local hospital, the ambulance took the sample back to the lab to find out what was going on from a medical standpoint. But finally, the commission cleared the fight to move forward.

Uzcategui immediately came out aggressively from the first bell, and landed several right hands upstairs on Dirrell. They were clean and Dirrell, though the better boxer overall, started out tentatively and not throwing as much as he needed to. About halfway through the second round, though, Dirrell’s body language changed—he looked looser and a bit more confident. He didn’t land enough to win the round, but he at least looked more like himself.

At the end of the third round, Uzcategui landed a body shot after the bell. Dirrell’s corner appeared disorganized—Virgil Hunter commented on it at least a couple of times, but it was unclear why they were made to wait on water, the stool was forgotten at the start of one round, and other odd things. It appeared someone wasn’t pulling their weight, but whatever was happening, it wasn’t helping Dirrell focus.

As the rounds progressed, Dirrell had his moments but it just wasn’t enough to take the rounds. He was still getting hit by Uzcategui’s right hand, which was basically the Venezuelan’s only punch. He’s an unorthodox fighter with odd timing, as noted by expert analyst Paulie Malignaggi, but since Dirrell only really had to look out for the right hand, it was strange that he was struggling so much. He was much more immobile than he normally is, which made me wonder if he was injured, and stayed in the southpaw stance for the entire fight, which was unusual for the Flint, Michigan native. Worse, Dirrell was consistently head-hunting against an opponent that came into the fight with blood in his urine—it would have made a lot of sense, in my view, for Dirrell to go downstairs a lot. But that didn’t happen.

In the sixth round, Dirrell changed things up and won his first round on my card. He jabbed his way in and hooked off the jab, then landed a nice left hand that seemed to have Uzcategui second-guessing himself. But in round seven, Dirrell backed off again despite Uzcategui seeming to still question himself—he wasn’t throwing nearly as much. There seemed to be something wrong with Dirrell, whether physical or mental, as he continued taking more punches than necessary.

Worse, the chaos in his corner was better but continued. It seemed to be coming from someone other than Virgil Hunter or Stitch Duran (his cut man), but it was unclear who or why. Between rounds seven and eight, Hunter advised Dirrell he needed a knockout to win and told him, “Don’t be afraid of what’s coming back.” It was good advice but Dirrell seemed to only be half listening.

In round eight, Uzcategui came on and Dirrell seemed to surrender to it. He got hit with more solid punches and didn’t have enough coming back. In the corner after that round, Virgil Hunter said to Dirrell, “You’re gonna regret this day,” regarding Dirrell’s apparent surrender in the ring. Just after the start of the ninth round, the bout was waved off in Dirrell’s corner. It appeared that Dirrell himself may have asked for the fight to end.

Uzcategui is now the interim IBF champion and has first dibs at the world title holder Truax.

