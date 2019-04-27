“This is not the first one,” Wilder pointed out, “these guys keep doing it and doing it.”

During the Champions Only round table segment on Inside PBC Boxing, hosted by WBC Welterweight Champion, Shawn “Showtime” Porter on the Fox Network which featured, Mikey Garcia, Leo Santa Cruz, Caleb Plant, and via satellite Deontay Wilder, the discussion ranged from Money vs. Legacy to how those who cheat in the sport ought to be punished.

To no one’s surprise the money vs. legacy portion of the conversation was rather pedestrian and predictable, as each fighter answered what mattered most was legacy. However, I concede, their answers were a lot more nuanced and insightful than this out of shape scribe initially assumed they’d be. “The money will be there already,” said Mikey Garcia. He actually revealed that contrary to some naysayers’ assumptions regarding his intention in fighting Errol Spence, it was not about the money. “I had an offer for very similar money…it would have been an easier fight, but I didn’t want that,” he said. “I think it changes in stages of your career…or fight by fight,” said Caleb Plant. “I may want the next biggest fight out there…but it may not happen, so I may have to take a fight that makes more sense financially,” said Plant. The showadded,

“Part of why we turn professional is to make money,” said Porter, “so, there’s always a fine line.”

Shawn Porter, who is turning out to be an impressive commentator and in this case a quality television host, steered the conversation rather seamlessly to the issue of PEDs in the sport, namely the recent thrice positive test of the now disgraced Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller. With a television director’s instinct Porter would inquire of Deontay Wilder first, and the heavyweight champion did not mince words and rightfully so, as Porter in his inquiry pointed out fights that fell through for the heavyweight because of PED use from his opposition. “Guys like that—drug cheats—they’ve made me miss out on a lot of money,” Wilder began. “They made me go back and reconsider boxing…like, ‘Why is this happening to me? Why do these guys wanna cheat with me?’ I don’t have no place in my heart for a cheat. This sport is very serious. I’m one of the people that’s always talking about risking our lives in the ring and when a guy use any type of thing to make his body perform what it ain’t supposed to do, then, I don’t have no respect for you.” Wilder further expressed his disappointment in Miller, a virtual unknown squandering the opportunity of a lifetime. “You know how it is. Bless a foolish man, it becomes a curse!” said Wilder about “Big Baby.”

The matter of PEDs continues to plaque the sports world in general, marring supposedly epic achievements, as was the case during the infamous homerun chase of 1998 between Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa or the revelation that Lance Armstrong’s miraculous seven Tour de France victories weren’t so miraculous after all. But, alas there’s a big difference between swinging a bat like Hercules, then having to contend with an opponent that appears to fight like a half-god. The dangers of PED use in prizefighting, be it MMA or Boxing go without saying. Thus, the strange handling of such events must be called into question, especially when fight fans have had to observe the ethical embarrassment of incidents such as the UFC’s pathetic handling of its fighters, namely, superstar Jon “Bones” Jones.

“He’s not just affecting himself, he’s affecting his family,” said Leo Santa Cruz in regards to fighters using PEDs. “I don’t know why you take the PEDs, you know they are going to come out sooner or later.” Mikey Garcia further emphasized the risk. “I don’t know if there are any benefits to taking them…I just feel we are professional fighters who know the risk of getting in the ring, and if I consciously take something to improve my performance to hurt my opponent more, that’s a serious threat. That’s something real serious that shouldn’t be ignored.”

However, despite strong objections, Garcia, along with Caleb Plant, seemed rather hesitant in regards to endorsing an indefinite suspension. Deontay Wilder on the other hand was anything but hesitant as to how he felt such fighters should be dealt with. “I don’t feel sorry for him,” said Wilder speaking of Jarrell Miller. “What made him look so bad, is he wanna accuse the other opponent for doing something like that and here he comes doing it,” he continued. “Like I said, I know a lot of guys that does it, this is not the first one…it keeps coming out and these guys keep doing it and doing it. The only way it’s going to stop is unless someone put an end to it…and he got to be the example,” said the heavyweight champ emphatically.

“Are you saying lifetime ban?” asked Porter. “For sure!” said Wilder. “Lifetime ban, count me in!” Eventually, the other champions would come around, however, reluctantly and corroborate Deontay Wilder’s sentiments.