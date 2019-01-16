It ended in a draw—and the calls for a rematch started at once. (Esther Lin/Showtime)

The fight in LA, with Wilder the champ and Fury challenging, was an acid test of will versus skill. It ended in a draw—and the calls for a rematch started at once.

The WBC wasted no time and agreed to sanction a rematch.

Fury’s skills are a matter of taste, but anyone who thinks he can’t box should see a doctor.

Wilder is a novice. It’s amazing what he’s achieved. But he’s got the Suzie Q—and when it lands it’s irresistible.

The WBC issued an official statement. The sanctioning body is forcing the fighters’ hands.

“Consistent with the WBC board of governors voting regarding the direct rematch between WBC champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury, the WBC is hereby notifying both camps that the free negotiating period is opened. If there is no agreement between the parties, a purse bid will be conducted by the WBC on Tuesday February the 5th. The WBC has modified the 70/30 split and has confirmed a 60/40 split in favor of the champion, considering the market value of Fury.”

