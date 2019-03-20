“Deontay does nothing right in the ring. He looks like a circus-act. All he does is talk.”

On Saturday, May 18, in a fight televised live on Showtime Championship Boxing from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (34-0-1, 33 KOs), the undefeated “Bronze Bomber” from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, will defend his title against Dominic Breazeale (20-1, 18 KOs), the mandatory challenger from Glendale, California.

Wilder needs no introduction. Power is his trump card. The man can punch. While we wait for his next move, be it to ESPN or DAZN for the “generational wealth” and credible challengers that await him, he keeps busy by dropping opponents while drawing fans along the way.

At Tuesday’s presser in Brooklyn, he didn’t pull his punches when it comes to knocking his opponent.

“It’s always great to get a mandatory out of the way,” he said. “They’re like flies buzzing in my ear. I just want to get them out of the way so I can do great things for the heavyweight division. I want one champion, one face, one name, but you need a lot of cooperation to make that happen.”

Wilder believes he has something to prove, and others agree with that assessment.

“I want to prove to the world that I’m the best. That’s what I believe in my heart. Until someone proves me wrong, I will continue to believe that. Breazeale is the next man in line. I can’t wait for this one.

“I hope he’s training his hardest. I’m glad he has Virgil Hunter on his side to show him something new. Every man I’ve faced; they’ve landed on the canvas. I’m going to continue to do that on May 18.”

Having Virgil Hunter in his corner can’t hurt. But there’s not much time to retool what it is Breazeale brings to the table, not against someone like Deontay Wilder.

“No man who gets in the ring will be able to defeat Deontay Wilder. I hold the keys to the heavyweight division. No fighter is doing what I’m doing. I’m trying to give the fans something they’ve never seen before.

“Enjoy this one, because it’s going to be a massacre.”

Breazeale believes he’s a live underdog. He doesn’t claim to see anything that the rest of us haven’t seen when it comes to Wilder, but he knows he’s up against it.

“I’m so excited to get this fight. I’ve been waiting over a year and a half for a shot at this title,” he said. “I’ve got three knockouts here at Barclays Center and I can’t wait for another.

“I’m a great fighter but there are always things to be learned. I’ve learned a lot already with Virgil Hunter. I bring something that everyone wants to see from heavyweights, and that’s trouble. I’m going to bring pressure and action.

“I’m sick of seeing this guy walking around with his belt. I’m going to put him down. People are going to be rising to their feet when I knock him down.

“I’ve been on Deontay’s undercards and I steal the show every time. Deontay does nothing right in the ring. He looks like a circus-act. All he does is talk. But there’s nothing he can say on May 18.”