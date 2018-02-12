Fury proved to be an incredibly difficult target for Wilder. (Amanda Wescott/Showtime)

LOS ANGELES, California—Heavyweight boxing is seeing a resurgence in popularity, and tonight, we had the best, most compelling fight in the division since Wladimir Klitschko fought Anthony Joshua.

From a raucous Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, longtime WBC world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (40-0-1, 39 KOs) defended his title against former world title holder Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury (27-0-1, 19 KOs).

Wilder has knocked out every opponent he’s ever faced (he stopped Bermane Stiverne last year in their rematch). Earlier this year, when he took on the toughest contender out there in Luis Ortiz, he delivered a riveting and impressive performance, overcoming adversity in the middle rounds when he was stunned by Ortiz. He prevailed and ended up stopping the Cuban in the tenth. He’s held the belt for nearly four years, yet it was Fury’s fans, who traveled all the way from the United Kingdom, who were most vocal and passionate in the crowd tonight. In fact, one would have thought the bout took place in Britain from the crowd noise. During the fight it was different, though: chants of “USA” could easily be heard at times.

Fury defeated then-champion Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, dethroning the ten-year champion—something few thought would happen at the time. Things spiraled out of control for Fury after that feat, with “The Gypsy King” falling into addiction and depression. He failed two drug tests, one for cocaine and one for a steroid, and was later stripped of his titles. Since then, Fury has made an impressive comeback, losing approximately 150 pounds of weight and returning to the ring. Yet he left uncle and former trainer Peter Fury earlier this year and by reports hasn’t spoken with him or cousin Hughie Fury for months. One has to wonder how that change will impact him and his performances, if at all.

Wilder weighed in at 212.5 pounds on Friday, the lightest he’s been since 2009 (a year after turning pro). Fury, weighing in yesterday at 256.5, outweighing the champion by a whopping 44 pounds.

Prior to the bout, referee Jack Reiss advised both fighters of his expectations: he wanted a clean fight; if either of them should get hurt, Reiss asked them both to show him that they are fit to continue (specifically: “nod your head yes, and verbally tell me, ‘yes,’ when I ask if you’re okay.”). He clarified that he would not tolerate any rabbit punches behind the head; no “steering” with the jab hand (he asked the boxers to “use [the jab]”) and hitting with the power hand; no forearming, shoving the head up, and hitting with the other hand. Reiss also specified that, should the fighters end up on the inside and one of them have an arm tied up, Reiss expects that fighter to use his free hand in any legal spot, and that he didn’t want to have to break them up because whoever got inside worked their way there and earned it.

The WBC requested that the California State Athletic Commission employ the use of instant video replay, so that if there should be any question about something that transpired (like a cut and whether it came from a headbutt or a punch), the replay would be used between rounds to verify Reiss’ call.

Fury can be difficult to time, what with his near constant movement and mobility, and that proved true tonight too from the opening bell. It was astounding that a 6’9”, 256-pound man could move the way he did and for as long as he did, particularly in light of the drug addictions, the weight gain, and the two year layoff.

But move he did, and he did it constantly. He proved to be an incredibly difficult target for Wilder. With most boxing fundamentals, what makes the biggest difference in a fight is often deceptively simple when it’s broken down: things like a good, consistent jab; proper foot placement; and, as with tonight’s fight, movement and feinting, can make all the difference. Fury reminded us all of that.

The first couple of rounds were feel-out rounds, with both Wilder and Fury having their moments. In the fourth, Wilder drew blood from Fury’s nose. Nothing particularly significant landed, but it was notable because Fury frequently wiped at it throughout the rest of the bout.

As the rounds progressed, there was consistent back-and-forth action. As I expected, Wilder wasn’t completely stymied by Fury’s awkwardness and movement the way Klitschko was, but he did throw a bit less than normal and certainly missed more than he usually does. Part of that is because Wilder has a tendency to headhunt, which is typical for such tall heavyweights. But even if he aimed for Fury’s chest, he may have landed more since Fury is good about his head movement.

Wilder landed a few good, clean shots at the end of the eighth. But Fury’s constant movement and frequent feinting, as well as his consistent use of the jab, prevented Wilder from landing much of significance.

Fury went down from a clean right hand in round nine. He beat the count, nodding and appearing clear-headed. Wilder rushed in for the kill as the crowd roared. Fury fought back, throwing a nice hook that caught Wilder but didn’t deter him. As he tends to do, Wilder was caught when he was throwing wild in his excitement and was briefly stunned. He kept coming, yet Fury made it through the round.

In round 10, Fury appeared to have recovered, landing a few shots on Wilder as if to show him he was still in the fight.

In the 11th, Wilder touched Fury to the body with the right hand and it appeared to hurt the bigger man. But it was still Fury’s round, as he kept letting his hands go and making Wilder miss more than he landed.

In the final stanza, Wilder dropped Fury with a terrific left hook upstairs. Fury landed flat on his back, staring up at the lights, as referee Jack Reiss counted over him. It appeared Fury was done, not moving a muscle. Yet Tyson rose, moving sideways on his feet to satisfy Reiss’ request to show him he was fit to continue, and battled back. He even proceeded to clown Wilder again near the end of the round.

The official scorecards read 115-111 for Wilder; 114-110 for Fury; and 113-113, resulting in a split draw. It was actually a fair result, as there were some legitimately close rounds that could have gone either way and then two knockdowns scored for Wilder.

After the contest, Wilder said, “I was rushing my punches. When I do that, I’m not accurate.

“When we have the rematch, I guarantee you it’ll be different.”

Fury stated unequivocally: “These are the two best heavyweights in the world right here. Nevermind anyone else,” with an obvious jab at Anthony Joshua, who has not yet fought either Wilder or Fury.

Hopefully we see the rematch very soon. The fans deserve it, and these two terrific fighters deserve to have closure.

