Former world champion Robert Guerrero had his fight since his TKO loss in July 2017.

A wide variety of fighters competed on the non-televised undercard of the Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury Showtime pay-per-view event…

LOS ANGELES, California—Tonight, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, a wide variety of fighters competed on the non-televised undercard of the Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury Showtime pay-per-view event.

Featherweights Isaac Lowe (15-0-3, 5 KOs) faced Lucas Rafael Baez (34-16-5) in an eight-rounder to start of the night. Lowe boxed well and used polished mobility to keep Baez at bay. Occasionally Lowe switched to southpaw, as if toying with Baez. The latter tried and showed some skill of his own, but he just wasn’t competing on the same level as Lowe.

In round five, Lowe landed a clean right hand that dropped Baez heavily on his backside. He beat the count, but Lowe smelled blood and went after his opponent, landing more shots that dropped Baez again. When he rose, it was on shaky legs. The referee waved it off.

Marsellos Wilder (3-0, 2 KOs) faced David Damore (1-4-3) in a four round cruiserweight contest. Wilder is the younger brother of main event headliner Deontay. Like his brother, Marsellos appears to pack a punch and proved too much for Damore, though the latter did offer some resistance and landed a couple of clean punches, finding his openings. Wilder won a unanimous decision at the end of the four rounds.

Light middleweights Julian Williams (26-1, 16 KOs) and Francisco Javier Castro (28-9, 23 KOs) fought in an eight-round bout. Williams controlled the pace and geography throughout the first round, and landed several clean punches in the second that severely incapacitated Castro before the referee waved it off.

The formerly retired, former world champion Robert Guerrero (33-6-1, 18 KOs) faced Adam Mate (28-12, 21 KOs) in Guerrero’s first fight back since his TKO loss to Omar Figueroa in July 2017. “The Ghost” looked good, utilizing smart foot placement and expert management of distance to earn a knockdown at the end of round one, and finally a TKO in round two when he knocked Mate down a second time.

More to come soon from Wilder-Fury…

Check out more of Caryn’s work at http://www.CarynATate.com and follow her on Twitter@carynatate