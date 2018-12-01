That Kauffman hung in there with a fighter the caliber of Ortiz shouldn’t be overlooked.

On the pay-per-view portion of the huge Wilder vs. Fury undercard from Staples Center in Los Angeles were some fun, action fights…

LOS ANGELES, California— On the pay-per-view portion of the huge Wilder vs. Fury undercard from Staples Center in Los Angeles were some fun, action fights.

Super welterweight unified IBF and WBA world champion Jarrett Hurd (23-0, 16 KOs) defended his belts against the British middleweight title holder Jason Welborn (24-7, 7 KOs). Hurd weighed 172 on fight night, rehydrating 20 pounds from the weigh-in. Welborn came in tonight at 164.

From the outset, it was clear Welborn was not in Los Angeles to lose. He tends to fight in a come-forward, brawling style, and he didn’t change that up tonight. He had moments of success, troubling Hurd with his activity and sheer heart. He took the fight inside, and while Hurd showed some of the defensive skills he and his coach have been working on, he still got caught with a few clean punches here and there.

Still, Hurd appeared in control and cool under Welborn’s pressure. He didn’t neglect the body, which was key: in round four, Hurd landed a tremendous right hand to the body, dropping Welborn to a knee. Welborn did arise, but it was too late to beat the count.

After the bout, WBC champion Jermell Charlo got into the ring and he had Hurd traded verbal jabs. Hurd stated he wants one more fight before he takes on Charlo, hopefully next year.

Earlier on the card, heavyweights Luis Ortiz (30-1, 26 KOs) and Travis Kauffman (32-3, 23 KOs) faced off in a 10 round contest. Ortiz, a skillful Cuban southpaw who gave Deontay Wilder a tough out earlier this year, as the clear favorite. In my view, Kauffman is a very good fighter with underrated skills—he just lacks experience and the activity he needs to hone his skills further.

Ortiz’s highly educated jab made the difference from the beginning of the first round. He used it in various ways: a feeler, a blinder, a throwaway, and of course as a body punch. The variety of the types of jabs seemed to throw Kauffman off and kept his hands at home more often than not.

Ortiz’s feet, while not fancy, are almost always in good position. In fact, he saves energy by not moving too much, and took advantage of Kauffman being out of position at various points. In round two, he caught Kauffman more regularly.

Near the end of the second, though, Kauffman switched to southpaw himself and Ortiz did seem a bit perplexed by this. Kauffman was able to slip a power shot while on the ropes. Still, it was a clear Ortiz round.

Rounds three through five continued the same way, with Ortiz doing mostly what he pleased. Kauffman tried, and occasionally showed some of those skills he has, but his IQ just isn’t on the same level as Ortiz, who aside from his 31 professional fights, competed in the famed Cuban amateur circuit, living and breathing boxing for nearly his entire life.

In the sixth round, Ortiz dropped Kauffman heavily. He used that beautiful throwaway jab to blind Kauffman, then went over the top with a straight left that landed cleanly on the side of Travis’ head. He beat the count, though, and continued, surviving the round.

In the eighth, Kauffman was dropped again from the same combination he’d used in the sixth: a blinding jab followed by a picture-perfect left hand. Travis was clearly hurt, but he again arose and continued fighting. His heart couldn’t be questioned, and despite losing every round, the fact that he hung in there with a fighter the caliber of Ortiz shouldn’t be overlooked.

During the ninth, another low blow on Kauffman was called and he was given a break. Shortly after the action resumed, Ortiz knocked Kauffman down with a short right hook.

In the final round, Kauffman was dropped again, this time by a cuffing left hand to the ear. Later, with about a minute left, Ortiz stunned Kauffman with a good shot and went in for the kill. After a flurry of punches, referee Thomas Taylor jumped in and waved it off.

The first fight on the undercard featured heavyweights Joe Joyce (7-0, 7 KOs) and Joe Hanks (23-3, 15 KOs). Joyce, an Olympic silver medalist, made quick work of the game Hanks, stopping him with 33 seconds remaining in the first round.

Check out more of Caryn’s work at http://www.CarynATate.com and follow her on Twitter@carynatate