After their third fake brawl, Wilder and Fury shared a chummy moment backstage in LA.

Fury’s promoter ended the fluttering by saying whatever he felt needed to be said to maintain the charade…

Scores of fight fans are out of their minds after a photo emerged yesterday showing Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury all chummy backstage in LA after staging their third fake brawl in as many stops.

Their three-day long media tour started in London before moving onto New York and ending in LA. The road show drew partisans from both fighters’ camps and the men of the hour did not disappoint.

Their December 1 bout at the Staples Center for Wilder’s WBC title is still a go and hopefully the fight will live up to the hype. But the notion that bad blood is fueling the promotion is nonsense, which even the most gullible among us now grudgingly admit.

But to those who cried foul at the antics, Fury’s promoter Frank Warren ended the fluttering by saying whatever he felt needed to be said to maintain the charade.

“@Tyson_Fury had spent approximately 2 minutes singing into Deontay Wilder’s face as the pair were asked to sit together by ESPN for a backstage preview,” he tweeted. “Wilder was unimpressed… *cue awkward segment*”

Not everyone is convinced.

@JDaBuddah tweeted, “Boxing is so fraudulent. Either it’s beef or it isn’t. Embarrassing this nonsense between Wilder and Fury.”

With tongue lodged firmly in his cheek, @Ross7GFC, after seeing the photo, seconded that emotion: “Yeah Wilder and Fury really hate each other.”

@BoxingKingdom14 had a different take, which is not supported by the facts.

“Brutal brawl between Wilder & Fury!” he tweeted. “These two really dislike each other. The animosity is real!”

But perhaps Kelly McGeachy said it best: “FAKE! This is embarssing.” [sic]