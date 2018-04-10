Wilder/Fury: That’s Entertainment
Fury’s promoter ended the fluttering by saying whatever he felt needed to be said to maintain the charade…
Scores of fight fans are out of their minds after a photo emerged yesterday showing Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury all chummy backstage in LA after staging their third fake brawl in as many stops.
Their three-day long media tour started in London before moving onto New York and ending in LA. The road show drew partisans from both fighters’ camps and the men of the hour did not disappoint.
Their December 1 bout at the Staples Center for Wilder’s WBC title is still a go and hopefully the fight will live up to the hype. But the notion that bad blood is fueling the promotion is nonsense, which even the most gullible among us now grudgingly admit.
But to those who cried foul at the antics, Fury’s promoter Frank Warren ended the fluttering by saying whatever he felt needed to be said to maintain the charade.
“@Tyson_Fury had spent approximately 2 minutes singing into Deontay Wilder’s face as the pair were asked to sit together by ESPN for a backstage preview,” he tweeted. “Wilder was unimpressed… *cue awkward segment*”
Not everyone is convinced.
@JDaBuddah tweeted, “Boxing is so fraudulent. Either it’s beef or it isn’t. Embarrassing this nonsense between Wilder and Fury.”
With tongue lodged firmly in his cheek, @Ross7GFC, after seeing the photo, seconded that emotion: “Yeah Wilder and Fury really hate each other.”
@BoxingKingdom14 had a different take, which is not supported by the facts.
“Brutal brawl between Wilder & Fury!” he tweeted. “These two really dislike each other. The animosity is real!”
But perhaps Kelly McGeachy said it best: “FAKE! This is embarssing.” [sic]
Lucas McCain 02:13pm, 10/04/2018
PT=I had a similar reaction—pro rasslers. Since grunt n groaners carpooled from town to town, “enemies” also had to be sure they weren’t seen arriving and departing together. I think Fred Blassie has a few remarks about that. But just because the boxing version is also fake doesn’t mean the fight will be. I didn’t buy the GGG-Canelo feud, but they still put up a good fight. Just hope these guys are professional enough to have fun conning the crowd, but still get down to real business when the bell sounds. I recall Ali horsing around before the Thilla in Manila, then giving everything he had.
Pootie Tang 01:17pm, 10/04/2018
Even pro rasslin’ has abandoned kayfabe so why should boxing be any different. Used to be that a babyface and a heel could not even be seen in public together sharing a few beers without being fined by wrestling organizations. Anyhow, Fury is too big and fat to perform a swan dive. He stops spaghetti legs in 8 or 9 rounds.
Kid Blast 12:52pm, 10/04/2018
A con job. I sense a deal whereby Fury cashes out and Wilder moves up.