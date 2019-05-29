It may be headed to LA in September and will likely be on pay-per-view. (Ryan Hafey/PBC)

Just when it appeared that boxing’s marquee division was going nowhere fast, WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (40-0, 39 KOs), the knockout artist from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, pulled a proverbial rabbit out of the hat and announced via social media that he and WBC #3 ranked Luis Ortiz (31-1, 26 KOs), the heavy-handed southpaw from Camaguey, Cuba, are going to get it on a second time.

“To all my fans,” wrote Wilder, “I want to announce that Luis Ortiz and I have signed for a rematch, with the date and site to be announced shortly. All my controversial fights must get dealt with ASAP!!”

There are lesser lights that Wilder might have chosen for his next defense. Instead, the big man with the big punch will rematch against his most troublesome foe to date, with the exception of Tyson Fury.

It appears the fight is headed to LA in September and will likely be on pay-per-view. But if the rematch is as good as their first go-round in March 2018, and if no one intercedes if and when the house fighter gets buzzed, we could have a fight on our hands, rather than another pro forma execution of the sort we’ve gotten used to.