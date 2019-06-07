Premier Boxing Champions holds pieces of the puzzle. A Wilder-Ruiz fight looks do-able.

“We need one champion, one name, it’s Deontay Wilder. I can’t wait for that to happen. I’m the right guy for the job…”

Boxing’s marquee division is livelier than it’s been in years. Tyson Fury is a natural, a born entertainer. Deontay Wilder is fearsome. He’s the last guy you’d want to meet in a dark alley. And with likable, lovable Andy Ruiz in the mix, having just nabbed most of the titles by dethroning Anthony Joshua, the fun is just starting.

A big money rematch between Ruiz and Joshua is in the cards. Wilder has an upcoming rematch with Luis Ortiz. But Wilder may be looking past “King Kong,” who rocked the champ before being stopped.

Talking with WBN, Wilder hinted that a unification fight with Andy Ruiz could happen.

“Anything is possible in boxing,” he said. “We’ll see what happens with the rematches.

“I’d love to unify all the belts. It’s coming down to it. It’s getting closer and closer to a unification.

“I think that’s what the heavyweight division is missing. We need one champion, one face, one name, it’s Deontay Wilder. I can’t wait for that to happen. I’m the right guy for the job.”

Premier Boxing Champions holds two pieces of the puzzle. A Wilder-Ruiz fight appears do-able. But the WBC champ is growing impatient.

“I’m not going to be in this game long. I want to unify the division and defend my titles a few times. But I don’t know how many times in that field it would be but it’s not going to be a real long run for me. I just don’t think so. I’m going retire right.

“I want people to appreciate me right now while I’m still in this sport. That’s because I know they are when I leave. I just want you all to do it now because I’m not here long.”

But before he rides off into the sunset, Wilder wants his pound of flesh from Andy Ruiz Jr.

“I’m happy for Ruiz though to be able to come out of the situation that he was in with his family. Like he said, ‘momma, we don’t have to struggle anymore.’

“I’m happy for him that they can see brighter days. He can now provide for his family. But how long that’s going to last, who knows?

“In this moment of time, he should embrace everything. Ruiz should enjoy the moment right now while he is the champion.”