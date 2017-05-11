Stiverne looked like there were other places he’d rather be. (Amanda Wescott/Showtime)

How often is a fighter’s walk to the ring more time consuming as well as eventful as the main event itself? Deontay Wilder mowed through Bermane Stiverne quicker than a barrel of Napalm. At night’s end, will Wilder’s frustration heighten even more once Stiverne tests positive for perhaps Ambien or Lunesta? He looked like there were so many other places he’d rather be. Uninterested, ill prepared and indifferent, B. Ware’s efforts, or lack thereof, made Wilder look more like a bomber of the brown variety as opposed to bronze.

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (39-0, 38 KO’s) made it clear to Showtime’s Jim Gray that he’ll scour the Earth for a showdown with IBF, WBO and WBA kingpin Anthony Joshua (20-0, 20 KO’s). Imagine the scene should the two actually meet. Wilder is 6’7” with an 83” reach and Joshua is 6’6” with an 82-inch wingspan. One is left to wonder if either Joshua or his promoter, Eddie Hearn, stayed up late to see how Wilder fared against Stiverne. No matter how badly ‘The Bronze Bomber’ wants a crack at ‘AJ’ and despite the insults hurled across the pond at an undefeated champion he referred to as a “peasant,” let’s just hope that loose lips don’t sink this ship. Hearn won’t likely be moved by neither the words nor the effort from Wilder.

Stiverne (25-3-1, 21 KO’s) did more than just stand directly in front of his opponent. Wilder didn’t care that the wood had clacked to signal ten seconds left in round one. He moved in for the icing. The bout was waved to a close with a second to spare. Eddie Hearn may just lick his proverbial chops at this one. Why? Because he can. The longer the wait, the more likely the prospective matchup becomes even more of an event and even less of an actual fight. That happens a lot. At least the two-minute, fifty-nine second knockout win for Wilder allowed the swing bouts on the undercard to take place. We can try making sense of Anthony Joshua choosing to face either Tyson Fury or Joseph Parker instead of Deontay Wilder. This is different from previously anticipated bouts.

We’re not talking about Kazakhstan, The Philippines or even Mexico. Great Britain won’t budge on this one. Come to us and do so when we say it’s time. Nonsensical pairings in the ring still go on, especially if they mean Wembley Stadium packed to the roof and lots of zeroes changing hands. That’s still the way it’s done.

