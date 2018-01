Wilfredo Vazquez met Orlando Canizales at Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas.

On January 7, 1995 at Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas, longtime super bantamweight champion Wilfredo Vazquez, from Bayamón, Puerto Rico, defended his WBA title against IBF bantamweight Orlando Canizales, from Laredo, Texas. Vazquez was 41-6-2. Canizales was 31-1-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds….