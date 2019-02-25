Lomachenko’s ability to make opponents quit on their stool is what truly sets him apart.

On Friday, April 12, in a fight televised live on ESPN+ from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, WBA/WBO lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko (12-1, 9 KOs), the mercurial southpaw from Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Ukraine, will defend his titles against former WBA lightweight champion Anthony Crolla (34-6-3, 13 KOs), the veteran boxer-puncher from Manchester, England.

Lomachenko is stylistically unique and his 12-1 record is deceptive, having gone 396-1 as an amateur on his way to twice winning Olympic gold. Signing him was a stroke of genius, unlike matching him in his second pro fight with rough-and-tumble Orlando Salido.

Since turning pro in 2013, he has won three world titles in three divisions and may win more before he calls it quits. But his ability to make opponents quit on their stool is what truly sets him apart. It may be stretch calling Loma a golden age fighter, but he’s a singular talent and deserves to fight the best of the best men out there.

Crolla is a darn good boxer. His growth as a fighter has been a thing to behold and I’ve always enjoyed watching him work. His knockouts of Darleys Perez, to win the WBA title, and Ismael Barroso in 2015 and 2016, respectively, both times with body shots, revealed that he could do more than box and could lay a man out if and when he had to. Yet despite his many virtues, and they are many indeed, Crolla was never mistaken and never will be mistaken for an elite world-class fighter. That’s not to deny him his shot at Lomachenko. He’s the mandatory and more deserving than most. But it’s inconceivable that Crolla beats him.

“These are the fights you are in the sport for,” said Crolla. “People will say that I have got nothing to lose, but I am genuinely going over to LA to shock the world. I will concentrate on me. Firstly, I have to make sure the best Anthony Crolla turns up that night. I’m not worried about that. Preparing for Lomachenko is hard because he’s so unorthodox. He’s that good that when he does something wrong, he gets away with it. You wouldn’t teach some of the things that he does. He’s so unique in that respect.”

Lomachenko is unique in every respect, which is not to say he can’t be beaten. But I’m not convinced, unless I see evidence to the contrary, that Crolla is the man to do it.

But Lomachenko knows the deal. And assuming Top Rank’s press office isn’t putting words in his mouth, he handles the media like he handles his opponents.

“Crolla is my mandatory challenger,” he said, “and I like that he always comes to fight. He’s going to make the most of this opportunity.”