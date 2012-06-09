Their rivalry was the stuff of legend and they fought four times between 1948 and 1951.

Hall-of-Famers Willie Pep and Sandy Saddler were two of the greatest featherweights in boxing history. Saddler was a freakishly tall 5’8½ ” and fought out of Boston, Mass. Pep, at 5’5”, was born Gugliermo Papaleo in Middletown, Connecticut. Their rivalry was the stuff of legend and they fought four times between Oct. 29, 1948 and Sept. 26, 1951. Each fighter was a master of his art, and each fighter’s art was as different from the other as night is from day…