Willie Pep vs. Sandy Saddler
By Boxing News on August 6, 2019
Their rivalry was the stuff of legend and they fought four times between 1948 and 1951.
Hall-of-Famers Willie Pep and Sandy Saddler were two of the greatest featherweights in boxing history. Saddler was a freakishly tall 5’8½ ” and fought out of Boston, Mass. Pep, at 5’5”, was born Gugliermo Papaleo in Middletown, Connecticut. Their rivalry was the stuff of legend and they fought four times between Oct. 29, 1948 and Sept. 26, 1951. Each fighter was a master of his art, and each fighter’s art was as different from the other as night is from day…
Lawrence Fishberg 09:37am, 08/23/2014
Was Pep-Saddler 2 ever filmed?
Steve 11:27am, 09/06/2012
My dad bought Willie Pep’s car back in
the 60’s. In the trunk was a reel of Fight two
between Pep and Sadler. It wasn’t til recent I came across
this rare treasure. I wonder what it could worth? I most likely
will donate to Boxing Hall of Fame and let them decide.
russ williams 05:03am, 02/11/2012
The second Pep-Saddler in 1949 was the greatest piece of Boxing I have ever seen in my long life—Pep was magnificent.
Unfortunately, NO ONE has a copy of this masterpiece. Copies of Pep-Saddler 1—3 & 4 have been retained but that precious second fight has never been shown—has someone been hoarding that in a vault (for themselves) these 62 years? Anyone know? Did Bill Cayton (who owned all the old network TV fights) take it to the grave with him?