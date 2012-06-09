Willie Pep vs. Sandy Saddler

By Boxing News on August 6, 2019
Their rivalry was the stuff of legend and they fought four times between 1948 and 1951.

Hall-of-Famers Willie Pep and Sandy Saddler were two of the greatest featherweights in boxing history. Saddler was a freakishly tall 5’8½ ” and fought out of Boston, Mass. Pep, at 5’5”, was born Gugliermo Papaleo in Middletown, Connecticut. Their rivalry was the stuff of legend and they fought four times between Oct. 29, 1948 and Sept. 26, 1951. Each fighter was a master of his art, and each fighter’s art was as different from the other as night is from day…

Willie Pep vs Sandy Saddler



Willie Pep vs Sandy Saddler III



The Greatest Boxing Fights of All Time - Sandy Saddler vs Willie Pep in 1951



  1. Lawrence Fishberg 09:37am, 08/23/2014

    Was Pep-Saddler 2 ever filmed?

  2. Steve 11:27am, 09/06/2012

    My dad bought Willie Pep’s car back in
    the 60’s.  In the trunk was a reel of Fight two
    between Pep and Sadler. It wasn’t til recent I came across
    this rare treasure. I wonder what it could worth? I most likely
    will donate to Boxing Hall of Fame and let them decide.

  3. russ williams 05:03am, 02/11/2012

    The second Pep-Saddler in 1949 was the greatest piece of Boxing I have ever seen in my long life—Pep was magnificent.


    Unfortunately, NO ONE has a copy of this masterpiece. Copies of Pep-Saddler 1—3 & 4 have been retained but that precious second fight has never been shown—has someone been hoarding that in a vault (for themselves) these 62 years?  Anyone know? Did Bill Cayton (who owned all the old network TV fights) take it to the grave with him?

  • Willie Pep

  • Sandy Saddler

Real Name Gugliermo Papaleo
Origin Middletown Connecticut USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1922.09.19 
Rated at Featherweight
W-L-D W229+L11+D1=241
Height 5 feet 5 inches
Reach 68 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1966.03.16 Calvin Woodland 8-4-0 L(UD) 6/6
1965.10.25 Ray Coleman 9-20-3 W(KO) 5/
1965.10.14 Sergio Musquiz 1-6-0 W(TKO) 5/10
1965.10.04 Tommy Haden 12-12-0 W(TKO) 3/10
1965.10.01 Willie Little 9-6-1 W(TKO) 3/10
1965.09.28 Johnny Gilmore 3-8-2 W(PTS) 6/6

