Wladimir Klitschko vs. Charles Shufford

By Boxing News on August 3, 2018
Klitschko was 36-1 coming in. Shufford was 17-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On August 4, 2001 at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBO heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko, originally from Solnechnoye, Kazakhstan, defended his title against Charles Shufford, from Martinsville, Virginia. Klitschko was 36-1 coming in. Shufford was 17-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Wladimir Klitschko Vs Charles Shufford 24 03 2001



August 4th 2001

Fighter's Info

  • Wladimir Klitschko

  • Charles Shufford

Real Name Volodymyr Volodymyrovych Klychko
Origin Zhangiztobe Kazakhstan
Date of Birth(Age) 1976.03.25 (42)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W64+L3+D0=67
Height 6 feet 6 inches
Reach 81 inches
Trainer Emanuel Steward

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.04.25 Bryant Jennings 19-0-0 W(UD) 12/12
2014.11.15 Kubrat Pulev 20-0-0 W(KO) 5/12
2014.04.26 Alex Leapai 30-4-3 W(TKO) 5/12
2013.10.05 Alexander Povetkin 26-0-0 W(UD) 12/12
2013.05.04 Francesco Pianeta 28-0-1 W(TKO) 6/12
2012.11.10 Mariusz Wach 27-0-0 W(UD) 12/12

