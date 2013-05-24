Wladimir Klitschko vs. Cody Koch

By Boxing News on May 22, 2017
Wladimir Klitschko vs. Cody Koch
Klitschko was 18-0. Cody Koch was 24-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On May 23, 1998 at the Oberrheinhalle in Offenburg, Germany, a young Ukrainian heavyweight named Wladimir Klitschko, originally hailing from Solnechnoye, Kazakhstan, defended his WBC International heavyweight title against Cody Koch, from Anchorage, Alaska. Klitschko was undefeated at 18-0. Koch was 24-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Wladimir Klitschko Vs Cody Koch 23 05 1998



Comments

  1. Lindy Lindell 07:50am, 05/25/2013

    And the circumstances of his death, as well, Ted.  I spoke briefly with Art Dore, his manager, after the incident, predicated on a bar dispute, but he didn’t have much to say at the time.  Besides Dore, that was Murray Sutherland in his corner.

  2. Ted 12:54pm, 05/24/2013

    Cody Koch’s life would make an interesting story.

Fighter's Info

  • Wladimir Klitschko

  • Cody Koch

Real Name Volodymyr Volodymyrovych Klychko
Origin Zhangiztobe Kazakhstan
Date of Birth(Age) 1976.03.25 (41)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W64+L3+D0=67
Height 6 feet 6 inches
Reach 81 inches
Trainer Emanuel Steward

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.04.25 Bryant Jennings 19-0-0 W(UD) 12/12
2014.11.15 Kubrat Pulev 20-0-0 W(KO) 5/12
2014.04.26 Alex Leapai 30-4-3 W(TKO) 5/12
2013.10.05 Alexander Povetkin 26-0-0 W(UD) 12/12
2013.05.04 Francesco Pianeta 28-0-1 W(TKO) 6/12
2012.11.10 Mariusz Wach 27-0-0 W(UD) 12/12

