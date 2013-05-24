On May 23, 1998 at the Oberrheinhalle in Offenburg, Germany, a young Ukrainian heavyweight named Wladimir Klitschko, originally hailing from Solnechnoye, Kazakhstan, defended his WBC International heavyweight title against Cody Koch, from Anchorage, Alaska. Klitschko was undefeated at 18-0. Koch was 24-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

