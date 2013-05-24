Wladimir Klitschko vs. Cody Koch
By Boxing News on May 22, 2017
On May 23, 1998 at the Oberrheinhalle in Offenburg, Germany, a young Ukrainian heavyweight named Wladimir Klitschko, originally hailing from Solnechnoye, Kazakhstan, defended his WBC International heavyweight title against Cody Koch, from Anchorage, Alaska. Klitschko was undefeated at 18-0. Koch was 24-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…
Lindy Lindell 07:50am, 05/25/2013
And the circumstances of his death, as well, Ted. I spoke briefly with Art Dore, his manager, after the incident, predicated on a bar dispute, but he didn’t have much to say at the time. Besides Dore, that was Murray Sutherland in his corner.
Ted 12:54pm, 05/24/2013
Cody Koch’s life would make an interesting story.