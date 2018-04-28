Klitschko was 32-1. Bostice was 22-1-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds. (Ecksel)

On April 29, 2000 at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Wladimir Klitschko, originally from Solnechnoye, Kazakhstan, fought David Bostice, from Los Angeles, California, for the WBA Inter-Continental heavyweight title. Klitschko was 32-1 coming in. Bostice was 22-1-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…