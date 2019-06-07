Wladimir Klitschko vs. David Haye

By Boxing News on June 7, 2019
Wladimir Klitschko vs. David Haye
The Hayemaker proved that a fighter can't be all mouth and all fists at the same time.

On July 2, 2011, at Imtech-Arena in Hamburg, Germany, IBF/WBO/IBO champion Wladimir Klitschko fought WBA champion David Haye in a much anticipated heavyweight unification bout. The Hayemaker built the gate like a master builder at the top of the game. He promised to shock the world by starching Dr. Steelhammer. But when it was all said and done, he proved that one can’t be all mouth and all fists at the same time. Klitschko was 55-3 coming in. Haye was 25-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

2011 07 02 Wladimir Klitschko vs David Haye



Fighter's Info

  • Wladimir Klitschko

  • David Haye

Real Name Volodymyr Volodymyrovych Klychko
Origin Zhangiztobe Kazakhstan
Date of Birth(Age) 1976.03.25 (43)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W64+L3+D0=67
Height 6 feet 6 inches
Reach 81 inches
Trainer Emanuel Steward

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.04.25 Bryant Jennings 19-0-0 W(UD) 12/12
2014.11.15 Kubrat Pulev 20-0-0 W(KO) 5/12
2014.04.26 Alex Leapai 30-4-3 W(TKO) 5/12
2013.10.05 Alexander Povetkin 26-0-0 W(UD) 12/12
2013.05.04 Francesco Pianeta 28-0-1 W(TKO) 6/12
2012.11.10 Mariusz Wach 27-0-0 W(UD) 12/12

