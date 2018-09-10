Wladimir Klitschko vs. Samuel Peter II

By Boxing News on September 10, 2018
On September 11, 2010 at Commerzbank-Arena in Frankfurt, Germany. IBF/WBO/IBO heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko, originally from Solnechnoye, Kazakhstan, fought Samuel Peter, from Las Vegas by way of Nigeria, for a second time. Their first fight in 2005 was ruled a UD for Dr. Steelhammer. Going into the rematch, Klitschko was 54-3. The Nigerian Nightmare was 34-3. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Wladimir Klitschko vs Samuel Peter II full fight



Fighter's Info

  • Wladimir Klitschko

  • Samuel Peter

Real Name Volodymyr Volodymyrovych Klychko
Origin Zhangiztobe Kazakhstan
Date of Birth(Age) 1976.03.25 (42)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W64+L3+D0=67
Height 6 feet 6 inches
Reach 81 inches
Trainer Emanuel Steward

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.04.25 Bryant Jennings 19-0-0 W(UD) 12/12
2014.11.15 Kubrat Pulev 20-0-0 W(KO) 5/12
2014.04.26 Alex Leapai 30-4-3 W(TKO) 5/12
2013.10.05 Alexander Povetkin 26-0-0 W(UD) 12/12
2013.05.04 Francesco Pianeta 28-0-1 W(TKO) 6/12
2012.11.10 Mariusz Wach 27-0-0 W(UD) 12/12

