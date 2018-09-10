Going into the rematch, Dr. Steelhammer was 54-3. The Nigerian Nightmare was 34-3.

On September 11, 2010 at Commerzbank-Arena in Frankfurt, Germany. IBF/WBO/IBO heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko, originally from Solnechnoye, Kazakhstan, fought Samuel Peter, from Las Vegas by way of Nigeria, for a second time. Their first fight in 2005 was ruled a UD for Dr. Steelhammer. Going into the rematch, Klitschko was 54-3. The Nigerian Nightmare was 34-3. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…