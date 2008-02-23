Wladimir Klitschko vs. Sultan Ibragimov

By Boxing News on February 22, 2017
Klitschko was 49-3. Ibragimov was 22-0-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On February 23, 2008 at New York's Madison Square Garden, IBF/WBO/IBO heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko, originally from Solnechnoye, Kazakhstan, defended his titles against Sultan Ibragimov, from Tlyarata, Dagestan, Russia.

Владимир Кличко - Султан Ибрагимов 23-02-2008



Tags: Wladimir Klitschko Sultan Ibragimov February 23rd 2008 history

Fighter's Info

  • Wladimir Klitschko

  • Sultan Ibragimov

Real Name Volodymyr Volodymyrovych Klychko
Origin Zhangiztobe Kazakhstan
Date of Birth(Age) 1976.03.25 (41)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W64+L3+D0=67
Height 6 feet 6 inches
Reach 81 inches
Trainer Emanuel Steward

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.04.25 Bryant Jennings 19-0-0 W(UD) 12/12
2014.11.15 Kubrat Pulev 20-0-0 W(KO) 5/12
2014.04.26 Alex Leapai 30-4-3 W(TKO) 5/12
2013.10.05 Alexander Povetkin 26-0-0 W(UD) 12/12
2013.05.04 Francesco Pianeta 28-0-1 W(TKO) 6/12
2012.11.10 Mariusz Wach 27-0-0 W(UD) 12/12

