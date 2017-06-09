The special announcement came a day before the one year anniversary of the death of Ali.

Supporters of the World Boxing Super Series will be enthused by the announcements of three boxers who have entered. The cruiserweight division has accepted entries from Mairis Breidis (22-0), Murat Gassiev (24-0) and Krysztof Wlodarczyk (53-3-1). The three names are three of the top ten fighters in the division. Breidis and Gassiev are world champions, holding the WBC and IBF titles respectively whilst Wlodarczyk is the IBF mandatory challenger. Gassiev described the tournament as “the best fighting the best” and warned “I have never lost.” Breidis meanwhile claimed the tournament would “prove that I am the best cruiserweight in the world”. The other five participants and the 8 from the light middleweight division will be announced at the gala in early July. The special announcement of three entered boxers came the day before the one year anniversary of the death of Muhammad Ali.