By Cain Bradley on June 9, 2017
World Boxing Super Series Update
The special announcement came a day before the one year anniversary of the death of Ali.

The cruiserweight division has accepted entries from Mairis Breidis, Murat Gassiev and Krysztof Wlodarczyk…

Supporters of the World Boxing Super Series will be enthused by the announcements of three boxers who have entered. The cruiserweight division has accepted entries from Mairis Breidis (22-0), Murat Gassiev (24-0) and Krysztof Wlodarczyk (53-3-1). The three names are three of the top ten fighters in the division. Breidis and Gassiev are world champions, holding the WBC and IBF titles respectively whilst Wlodarczyk is the IBF mandatory challenger. Gassiev described the tournament as “the best fighting the best” and warned “I have never lost.” Breidis meanwhile claimed the tournament would “prove that I am the best cruiserweight in the world”. The other five participants and the 8 from the light middleweight division will be announced at the gala in early July. The special announcement of three entered boxers came the day before the one year anniversary of the death of Muhammad Ali.

Fighter's Info

  • Murat Gassiev

Origin Vladikavkaz Russia
Date of Birth(Age) 1993.10.12 (24)
Rated at Cruiserweight
W-L-D W22+L0+D0=22
Height 6 feet 4 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.06.13 Rodney Moore 17-9-2 W(KO) 2/6
2015.04.17 Felix Cora Jr 25-6-2 W(TKO) 9/12
2015.01.23 Terrance Smith 8-17-3 W(TKO) 4/6
2014.10.31 Engin Karakaplan 12-4-1 W(TKO) 1/12
2014.08.30 Leon Harth 9-0-0 W(TKO) 4/10
2014.06.25 Daniil Peretyatko 17-32-0 W(RTD) 1/8

