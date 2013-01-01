Worst Beating in Heavyweight History

It happened a long time ago, before any of us was born. But it was boxing. Oh Mary, sweet mother of Jesus, was it boxing. The date was July 4, 1919. The place was Toledo, Ohio. And the fight was for the heavyweight championship of the world. The titleholder was Jess Willard, the Pottawatomie Giant. Standing at 6’6½” and tipping the scales at 235 lbs., he was a presence, but he was also as slow as an ox. Willard won the title from the great Jack Johnson four years earlier, and returned to his farm in Kansas to rest on his laurels. The challenger was a ferocious ex-hobo named Jack Dempsey, looking to make his mark on Willard and boxing history. Lean, lithe and muscular, with a killer instinct as sharp as a stiletto, when the opening bell sounded Dempsey went to work, and what beautiful work it was…

