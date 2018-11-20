Boxing dreams turn nightmarish in an instant, especially if one never learned how to box.

“Any man with a good trade isn’t about to get knocked on his butt to make a living.”—Chris Dundee

Friday night at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, in a fight televised live on ESPN, Emanuel Williams made his pro debut against John Rincon, also making his pro debut, in a fight less to remember than to forget.

Williams had dreamed of this moment, just as he had dreamed of much during his 20 years of life. But dreams of boxing turn nightmarish in an instant, especially if one never learned how to box.

Another obstacle to achieving that dream are boxing’s bottom feeders, those who trawl the gyms for cannon fodder, employing a tried-and-true method for exploiting the desperate to enrich their impoverished selves.

Friday’s fight, which ended in a knockout, lasted all of 84 seconds. Williams was in over his head and he knew it and it showed. It looked as though he never had an amateur fight, maybe never had a street fight, and he fought accordingly.

But every cloud has a silver lining. As a result of his efforts and the ignominious end of a burgeoning career, Williams has been rechristened the “worst professional boxer in the world.” He may not be that bad, the competition being stiff, and is now something of a celebrity, but for all the wrong reasons.

A body shot spoiled Williams’ night of nights. But even a stiff wind could have ended it at any time.

Writhing in pain on the canvas, unable to beat the devil or count, it was the worst sort of comeuppance imaginable, in public before a jeering crowd.

The 84-second fight can be seen here: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x6xctqm